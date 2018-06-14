share tweet pin email

Since the release of "Thor" in 2011, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has been making Marvel fans' dreams come true by playing the fictional superhero. But it's his role as dad to daughter India, 6, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 4, that we find most swoon-worthy.

On his Instagram account, Hemsworth often shares photos and videos of both his kids and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky. And Pataky — a Spanish actress best known for her role in the "Fast and Furious" franchise — is quick to gush about her husband's parenting skills on her own social media accounts.

"Which one is cuter?" Pataky asked in an Instagram post showing Hemsworth and her daughter holding koala bears.

"Every day is Father's Day, specially when we have a dad like ours," she wrote in another.

With Father's Day fast approaching, we've rounded up 13 times when Hemsworth's dad skills gave us all of the feels.

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 22, 2016 at 2:24pm PDT

Epic weekend with these little legends A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

These two....💕😊!! #bestpapaever @chrishemsworth A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Apr 26, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 22, 2015 at 8:39am PDT

