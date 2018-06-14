Parents

13 times we swooned over sweet photos of Chris Hemsworth's dad superpowers

TODAY

Since the release of "Thor" in 2011, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has been making Marvel fans' dreams come true by playing the fictional superhero. But it's his role as dad to daughter India, 6, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 4, that we find most swoon-worthy.

On his Instagram account, Hemsworth often shares photos and videos of both his kids and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky. And Pataky — a Spanish actress best known for her role in the "Fast and Furious" franchise — is quick to gush about her husband's parenting skills on her own social media accounts.

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parenting newsletter! Sign up here.

"Which one is cuter?" Pataky asked in an Instagram post showing Hemsworth and her daughter holding koala bears.

"Every day is Father's Day, specially when we have a dad like ours," she wrote in another.

With Father's Day fast approaching, we've rounded up 13 times when Hemsworth's dad skills gave us all of the feels.

Epic weekend with these little legends

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Superhero camp!!/ Entrenando a mis superhéroes ! 👌💪😘

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

These two....💕😊!! #bestpapaever @chrishemsworth

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

These two....💕😊!! #bestpapaever @chrishemsworth

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

The family who trains together, stays together!

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parenting newsletter! Sign up here.

More: Parents Dads Father's Day Guide

TOP