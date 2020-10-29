Watch as Chris Hemsworth's son hilariously crashes his meditation session

Before this video, we had no idea what an underwater guided meditation was. But you learn something new every day!

Actor Chris Hemsworth was trying to get some zen energy in at the bottom of a luxe pool when he got an adorable interruption from one of his 6-year-old twin sons.

In a video clip shared to his fitness and wellness-focused YouTube channel, the 37-year-old star of "Thor" can be seen sitting cross-legged, while he repeats "affirmations that positively, absolutely, probably, most likely won't make your 2020 worse" in a voiceover.

"Is it just me or is it getting harder and harder to find a place where you can just get away from it all? Where you can just be ... well, let's find that place together," he says at the start of the video. "Close your eyes, don't breathe in because you're underwater. Imagine you're someplace far, far away from wherever you've been stuck lately."

This is when one of his twin sons adorably swims into the frame, interrupting his dad's otherwise peaceful moment.

"There are no distractions here. Nothing to break your calm. No one demanding your attention. Simply push your worries away until it's just you, your thoughts and this moment of absolute tranquility," Hemsworth continues calmly in the voiceover, all as he physically tries to shoo away his son in the pool. "That's it ... those little distractions, just give them a gentle, old shove."

By the end of the clip, Hemsworth finally gives up as his son has clearly won. "It's just you and me ... God, and this kid! OK, maybe let's try this another time."

Plenty of parents chimed in on YouTube to say how relatable the video is.

One wrote, "Hiding in a closet always worked for me. That or hiding in the cupped next to the sink. Eventually the dog always found me, but what a great ten minutes I had."

Another added, "LMAO!! This is hilarious! Typical 6 year old. My youngest son is 6 and he's an attention getter. LOL!! : D"

Hemsworth is a father of three children who he shares with wife Elsa Pataky: 8-year-old daughter India Rose and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.

.