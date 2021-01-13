Chris Hemsworth shared a childhood pic for brother Liam's birthday, and it's adorable

Happy birthday to actor Liam Hemsworth!

The “Hunger Games” star turned 31 Wednesday, and his big brother, Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, found the perfect way to mark the day.

The 37-year-old sibling posted an adorable throwback photo of the two of them from their youth, one in which Liam is sitting on Chris’ lap. And while fans are likely to think it’s been a long time since a scene like that played out between the duo, the elder Hemsworth implied otherwise in the caption.

“This photo was taken 3 years ago today,” he joked in typical brotherly fashion. “Damn time flies but you haven’t changed a bit.”

That, along with a “happy birthday,” was all Chris had to say about the subject — this time. But as fans of the famous family know, posting a carefully selected photo with a roast-worthy caption is a tradition of sorts for Chris.

Back in 2019, he celebrated Liam’s birthday by sharing a shot of the two of them with their other actor brother, Luke Hemsworth, as the trio rode on a ski lift. Chris and Luke, 40, stared into the camera for the fun photo, while Liam appeared lost in his thoughts.

“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth you little legend,” Chris wrote alongside the pic. “Some would say you’re occasionally absent minded and prone to distraction but clearly this picture tells another tale. Love ya mate.”