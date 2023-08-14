‘The Ultimatum’ alum April Marie Melohn welcomes 1st baby

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” star April Marie Melohn is now a mom.

Melohn, who appeared on Season One of the Netflix series, announced on Instagram Aug. 11 that she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Mila Aven Cooper, with boyfriend Cody Cooper.

She shared the news in a series of Instagram posts, including a video from the day their daughter was born.

“Baby Girl IS HERE!” she cheered beside a few photos of her lying in a hospital bed with Cooper and cradling her baby bump. “I knew I wanted to go through the experience of our delivery (and) time at the hospital in private.”

She added that it was a “long week” for the family of three but they were finally ready to announce Mila’s arrival.

“Everything still feels so completely surreal right now,” she gushed. “Baby girl is healthy (and) so perfect.”

She then described Mila’s birth, calling it "the most painful 24+ hours of her life," but also "most beautiful experience ever.”

Melohn thanked the doulas, doctors, nurses, midwives and staff who helped take care of her, and Cooper, for being "such an amazing partner."

The reality television star continued, “I am so excited to transition into parenthood with you (and) I can’t tell you how proud I am or how much more in love I am with you (and) all of the emotions I am feeling for our little family. I already know you’re going to be such an awesome daddy.”

She ended her post by expressing her gratitude for her fans who have sent her supportive messages.

Cooper complimented Melohn in the comments.

“You are so strong babe. I love both of you so much and can’t wait to make new memories with you and our baby girl,” he wrote and included a kissing-face emoji.

The next day, she revealed that Mila was born on Aug. 9, 2023. She uploaded a clip of the adorable newborn lying on her back while wearing a giant white bow on her head and a brown sweater with her name on it.

She wrote that the couple are “obsessed” with their daughter and she has “never been so happy to be so sleep deprived!”

As for Cooper, Melohn joked, “Dad on the other hand has forgotten about me and is so in love with his new girl it’s the cutest thing.”

On Aug. 13, she shared a reel set to the soundtrack of Dylan Scott’s “Good Times Go By Too Fast” with footage from the day she went into labor.

She reiterated that her birthing experience was painful, “but the most beautiful (and) fastest eight minutes of my life pushing … and I now have my little best friend forever.”

The proud mom also uploaded a longer version of the video on YouTube and said she has been repeatedly watching the video and crying since she returned home from the hospital.

Melohn and Cooper publicly revealed they were expecting their first child together in February, when she was two months into her pregnancy.

The new parents found love shortly after Melohn appeared on “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” with her ex-boyfriend Jake Cunningham. Throughout her time on the show, she repeatedly expressed how much she wanted to be a mom and get married.

Jake Cunningham and April Marie Melohn from "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" Season One Netflix

After realizing they were not compatible, Melohn and Cunningham split on the show and she confirmed during the reunion in April 2022 that she started a new relationship when filming ended.

A few days later, she became Instagram official with Cooper. She praised him in a sweet post for “being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend I could ever ask for.”