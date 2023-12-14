Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East welcome baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East are parents again!

The retired Olympic gymnast, 31, and her former NFL star husband, 32, announced that they welcomed their third "sweet little bundle of joy" in their FamilyMade newsletter on Dec. 14.

Baby No. 3 arrived Dec. 12 via C-section. The couple, who waited until the baby was born to learn the sex, said in their newsletter that they wanted to wait before revealing details about their little one, including their name, to the public.

“For the first few days, we’re soaking it in as a family but we promise to share all of that very soon, including lots of pics!” Johnson East said in the newsletter.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East in June. Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

The gold medal winner told readers that she’s “feeling good!”

“Well, as good as one can feel after giving birth haha,” she said. “Our baby is healthy and that’s all we can ask for! Recovery is always a process and I’ve learned to be really patient with my body. Not trying to rush anything and really just going to soak it all in."

Johnson East and East are also parents to daughter Drew, 4, and son Jett, 2, who were excited to meet their new sibling.

"They’ve been so gentle with the baby and I know they’re glad the wait is over, especially Drew," Johnson East said.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum, who called motherhood “my favorite thing,” also reflected on what it was like to give birth again.

“The third time around feels so surreal because even though we’ve done this twice before, there’s still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time,” she said.

“You spend your whole pregnancy wondering how you could possibly love another baby just as much as your first two and then in an instant your heart expands and basically triples in size, it’s incredible,” added the athlete, who suffered a miscarriage in 2017.

East also opened up about becoming a dad again, revealing that December is a meaningful month for the couple because of its connection to his late father.

"My dad was born on December 9 and passed away unexpectedly on December 27 of last year, so December is a really impactful month for us," East said. "Having our baby born so close to my dad’s birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us."

Johnson East announced her pregnancy in July by sharing two cute pics on Instagram.

In the first image, she’s seen sitting in front of an Olympic stadium. In the second, she stands facing to the side to show off her baby bump.

"Swipe for a surprise," she wrote in her caption.