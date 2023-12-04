Motherhood can certainly turn your life upside-down. But in Shawn Johnson’s case, she’s used to that feeling.

The Olympic gold medalist and her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, are expecting their third child any day now. Johnson may be keeping her feet on the ground a bit more these days, but the baby hasn't stopped her from showing off her skills entirely.

On Sept. 14, she posted a video doing a partner challenge with her husband in which he helps her flip in a back walkover.

Just a week later, they did an active version of the game "Rock, Paper, Scissors," in which they did a series of handstands. Johnson, who held her handstand position for longer than her husband, checked to make sure he was okay. "This is exhausting!" he shouted.

And at 34 weeks pregnant, Johnson easily popped up into a wall-supported one-handed handstand and easily pulled off a cartwheel.

"What! No!" East yelled. "Who are you? I married a machine. She's a freak of nature. Wow."

With a 25-pound pumpkin strapped to his midsection for solidarity, East attempted a cartwheel and handstand of his own, but Johnson's skill far outshined his attempt.

"I just picture the baby going weeeeeeee lol," one viewer commented.

The couple already have two children: a daughter, Drew, 4, and a son, Jett, 2.

Johnson and East have been open about this pregnancy journey, sharing on YouTube that the long road to baby No. 3 included a miscarriage, which wasn't their first.

In the video, East asked his wife what she'll do differently with this pregnancy. "I think I'll just be more chill this time," she says. East burst out laughing and said, "Hilarious. You? Chill?"

Johnson announced this pregnancy in an Instagram post in July. In the first image, she's sitting down facing the camera in an Olympic stadium. In the second image, her body is facing the side so she can show off her baby bump.

Johnson, who will be having a C-section for what she says is her last pregnancy, decided not to find out the sex of this baby ahead of time.

“We found out the sex ahead of time with Jett, but not with Drew,” Johnson, 31, told TODAY.com this summer. “There was something so special about Andrew finding out first and sharing it with me and then going into the waiting room to announce the news to our families."

Johnson shared some of her pre-baby fears with Hoda and Jenna earlier this year: "I was so scared of kids. But after we had our little nuggets, they changed everything about us."

One thing motherhood hasn't changed? The athlete rocking her Olympic leotard.