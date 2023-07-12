Olympian Shawn Johnson is pregnant with baby No. 3 — see her surprise announcement

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East’s family is growing!

The couple will soon become parents of three little ones. On July 12, the retired Olympic gymnast revealed on Instagram she is pregnant with their third child.

Johnson, 31, uploaded a photo of her sitting at an ancient Olympic stadium. “Swipe for a surprise,” she wrote in the caption and included a smiley face.

In the second photo, the proud mom turned to the side and cradled her growing baby bump.

Famous friends congratulated her in the comments.

Fellow Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin cheered, “CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU + LIL BB” and added multiple heart-eye emoji.

Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown wrote, “Yayyy!! The cutest lil’ bump.”

Johnson had teased a big announcement on her Instagram story earlier in the day with a photo of her riding on a plane next to her husband.

“Big day. Check back here soon for an update,” she said.

She then shared photos of their two children: 3-year-old daughter Drew and 2-year-old son Jett.

After Johnson shared their baby news, East posted a compilation video on his Instagram reels and titled it “All the times my wife told me she’s pregnant.” He began with a clip from 2017 when Johnson became pregnant for the first time. She later experienced a miscarriage.

In 2019, Johnson handed him a positive pregnancy test.

“Are you serious?” the retired NFL player asked in disbelief before hugging her.

In 2020, Johnson surprised East by showing him another positive pregnancy test during his workout. They laughed and celebrated before they noticed that daughter Drew had a ping pong ball in her mouth. They immediately switched to protective parent mode before continuing their celebration.

The final clip showed East lounging on the couch as Johnson confirmed she is currently expecting.

“Are you pregnant?” he casually asks.

Johnson replies, “Mmm hmm.”

Again, East asks his wife “Are you serious?” before the video ends.

In the caption, he wrote, “Here we go again.”

Johnson shared the Instagram reel on her Instagram story and wrote, “Baby….I can’t wait for this journey with you. I love you.”

She also included a few other photos of her baby bump.

“I feel free not having to hide this any more hahahahaha it was getting hard,” she captioned one snap of her wearing athletic gear.

Below a selfie of her wearing an oversized, buttoned-down shirt, she said, “Cheers to no more baggy clothes hahahaha that you all clearly picked up on very fast.”

The couple, who have been married since 2016, opened up about their latest pregnancy journey in a YouTube video uploaded on July 12. They titled it: “We’re going to be outnumbered.”

They shared that they learned Johnson was pregnant on April 17 and that their third child will arrive in the winter.

“I feel like now that this is our third hopeful child and fifth pregnancy, maybe sixth, I just feel, like, more excited and less nervous,” East said.

“Can’t wait to meet you,” he sweetly said later in the clip while rubbing his wife’s stomach.

“I’m gonna be huge!” Johnson said. During past pregnancies, the 4’11” athlete has shared photos of her rocking old gymnastic leotards while pregnant.

She explained in the video why she wanted to keep the news about the pregnancy a secret for a few months.

“I just want it for us this time, for as long as possible,” she said.