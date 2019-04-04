Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 5:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Congratulations are in order for Shawn Johnson East — and this time it's not for winning a gold medal on the balance beam or a mirror ball trophy in the ballroom.

The current kudos are all due to the happy news she just shared: The former Olympic gymnast and husband Andrew East are expecting a baby later this year!

"We cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love," she wrote alongside a sweet photo featuring the couple and her brand-new baby bump. She added, "@andrewdeast WE DID IT!"

Her husband, who's a long snapper for the Washington Redskins, shared an announcement with his own followers, too.

Captioned "coming 2019," his post features a video clip of the two holding up a pair of white baby shoes.

The parents-to-be, both 27, linked to each other's accounts but also to another account in their messages — the one they've already set up for their bundle of joy, aka Baby East.

But the Instagram announcements (which even included one from the family dog) were only part of the celebration.

Over on YouTube, the couple spilled the beans with a video showing the moment she revealed to him that she was expecting.

"Are you serious?" he asks her in the cute clip just a second after she hands him a positive pregnancy test. "Are you serious, babe?!"

She was!

If the couple seems absolutely elated about the pregnancy, it's because they truly are thrilled — especially after what they've been through.

It's been a year and a half since Shawn Johnson East's last pregnancy, which she and her husband only learned about hours before she suffered a miscarriage. The event left her feeling "super emotional" and guilty. But it didn't leave her without hope.

"I have been crying more than I ever have," she said in a video at the time. "But am still optimistic for what is next."

Now that optimism has turned into excitement, and we can't wait to meet Baby East.