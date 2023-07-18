Ricky Martin’s twins surprise their dad onstage in rare public appearance

Ricky Martin had two special guests during his latest concert.

The singer was performing at the Piazza Grande in Locarno, Switzerland, on July 17 when his 14-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino, surprised him onstage.

Martin, 51, shared video of the “beautiful” moment on his Instagram, which shows him elated and smiling to see his two eldest sons dancing with him.

“What a beautiful surprise! When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time in Locarno, Switzerland,” he captioned the video also adding, “#Matteo y #Valentino” and a crying emoji.

In the clip, Martin says his sons names as the two boys jump up and down and clap their hands next to the band and the singer.

Concertgoer Fabián Piñatares, who took the video Martin shared, tells TODAY.com that the twins surprised Martin on stage towards the end of his concert when he was thanking his band and team for working on the show.

“He was really surprised,” Piñatares says. “And you could tell he loved the surprise as well. He kept saying, ‘they are my kids,’ ‘they are the twins!’”

He added that “everything was so spontaneous.”

Martin welcomed Matteo and Valentino with the help of a surrogate as a single parent in 2008. He is also father to daughter Lucia, 4, son Renn, 3, whom he shares with his soon-to-be-ex-husband Jwan Yosef.

On July 6, Martin and Yosef shared in a joint statement that they were divorcing after six years of marriage.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the pair said in part in their joint statement posted by Martin.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Martin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and is seeking joint custody of his two younger kids.

The Puerto Rican singer and the Syrian-born Swedish painter secretly got married in 2017 and went public with their marriage early the next year.

Martin had previously spoken about his desire to become a father and fearing he might not be able to be one due to his sexuality.

“Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I’m not going to be able to be a daddy,” he told Out magazine in 2020 of his experience before deciding to become a father with the help of a surrogate.

“I would love to have many grandkids in the future and have every Sunday filled with family but, you know, we have to see what happens,” he said, adding that he comes from a big family. “There’s moments where I want 10 more. And then there are those mornings where everybody’s crying, and I’m like, ‘OK, maybe we’re fine at six.’”