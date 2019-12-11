Ricky Martin shares rare photo of baby daughter Lucia at bath time

Sign up for our newsletter

Ricky Martin is treating fans to a rare photo of his adorable daughter, Lucia.

The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pic of himself cuddling his baby girl after a bath. Lucia, who turns 1 on Dec. 24, is seen staring at the camera while wrapped in a cute yellow towel with a lion-shaped hood.

He captioned it, "La dueña de mis sueños," or "the owner of my dreams."



Martin, 47, shares Lucia with his husband, artist Jwan Yosef. The couple are also parents to 10-year-old twins, Mateo and Valentino, and a son, Renn, whom they welcomed in October.

Martin announced they were expecting baby Renn while being honored at the Human Rights Campaign national dinner in Washington, D.C., in September.