Ricky Martin shares rare photo of baby daughter Lucia at bath time

Ricky Martin is treating fans to a rare photo of his adorable daughter, Lucia.
The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pic of himself cuddling his baby girl after a bath. Lucia, who turns 1 on Dec. 24, is seen staring at the camera while wrapped in a cute yellow towel with a lion-shaped hood.
He captioned it, "La dueña de mis sueños," or "the owner of my dreams."
Martin, 47, shares Lucia with his husband, artist Jwan Yosef. The couple are also parents to 10-year-old twins, Mateo and Valentino, and a son, Renn, whom they welcomed in October.
Martin announced they were expecting baby Renn while being honored at the Human Rights Campaign national dinner in Washington, D.C., in September.
While accepting the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy work and philanthropy for the LGBTQ community, Martin gushed to Yosef and the twins in the audience.
“You’re my strength. You inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing," he said in his speech. "And you guys are amazing kids. I love you."
He also gave a special shoutout to little Lucia, who was at home.
"Lucia, my baby girl, who is not here with us. She stayed at home with grandma, but she is also the light of my life," he continued.
As for their growing brood, the proud dad explained, "I love big families!"
Let's hope we see more pics of Ricky and Jwan's kids soon!