Priyanka Chopra shares festive pics featuring baby Malti in Nick Jonas’ home state

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas are spending their daughter’s first-ever holiday season in Dad’s home state.

On Monday, Dec. 19, Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share photos from her family’s winter vacation in New Jersey, including a couple of new glimpses of 11-month-old Malti.

"Perfect winter days," the former “Quantico” star captioned a trio of pics that began with a mirror selfie she took alongside her spouse.

But it's the two photos that follow that one that show her holding their bundle of joy as they stroll through a Jersey neighborhood and one yard filled with Christmas lights.

Malti looks cozy in a white coat and yellow-and-white striped knit cap in the pics. Mom gave her fans and followers a better look at the outfit — complete with matching knit pants and tiny boots — as well as a peek at her own all-black ensemble in her Instagram stories.

@priyankachopra via Instagram

While the Jonas Brothers singer was born in Dallas, Texas, he and his famous siblings were raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

But Jonas, 30, and Chopra Jonas, 40, haven’t been back in his home state for long.

Just three days earlier, Chopra Jonas shared another family photo on Instagram, one featuring all three of them during a visit to an aquarium in Los Angeles.

"Family," she wrote alongside that shot with a heart emoji.

The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed Malti in January via surrogate. She spent the first 100-plus days of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit.

During a May visit to TODAY, Jonas spoke of his gratitude after Malti finally came home.

“Life is beautiful,” he said. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back.”