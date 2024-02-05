Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy expecting 3rd child 7 months after birth of son Rio

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s family is expanding, just seven months after they welcomed their second child.

On Feb. 5, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post that they are expecting their third baby.

The pair uploaded a funny video that shows Murgatroyd waiting to share the news with her husband.

“I’m so nervous. He is not going to know what hit him,” she tells the camera.

“Oh, my God! I just gave birth,” she adds before FaceTiming Chmerkovskiy.

Chmerkovskiy, who is preparing for his “evening lessons,” asks his wife what’s going on.

“Well, I was really, really nauseous today. Like, just wanted to vomit the entire day,” she replies.

After he inquires about her dancing, she mentions feeling sick again, giving him another clue. While chewing on a pickle, she continues, “I did a test and thank God it’s not COVID.”

With the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge still not catching on, she drops some more hints.

“Babe, I really think we need to move out of Malibu and get a bigger place,” she says as she scoops baby formula into two bottles. “I feel like we need an extra bedroom.”

A confused Chmerkovskiy tells his wife he has to go before he finally notices the two bottles.

She doubles over in laughter and responds, “Two bottles.” The 37-year-old then holds up her positive pregnancy test to the camera and says, “This is what I’m trying to tell you.”

“Babe, stop. No way. What, babe, you’re pregnant?” Chmerkovskiy asks as he leans closer to the camera.

“Yes! I’m pregnant!” she cheers. She then shows that she took three pregnancy tests and playfully says that they are “in trouble.”

Chmerkovskiy starts to become emotional as he shares how happy he is.

Murgatroyd reiterates that they need to buy a bigger house for their growing family. “OK, bye. Call me tonight. Love you, father of three,” she sweetly says before ending the call.

The professional dancers included more information about their pregnancy news in the caption.

“Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!” they gushed.

Murgatroyd said she had two friends help her film the reveal.

“It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him,” she wrote before including a crying-laughing emoji. “And when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks.”

At the end of the post, the couple wrote, “After everything we’ve been through with miscarriages and IVF we’re beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us. We’re just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news.”

Members of their “Dancing With the Stars” family, like Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Alyson Hannigan and Amanda Kloots, congratulated Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy.

The two choreographers, who have been married since 2017, have a 7-year-old son named Shai and a 7-month-old son named Rio.

Rio was born in June 2023 following years of infertility struggles. They announced his arrival with a photo of Chmerkovskiy cradling the newborn on Instagram June 18, 2023.

“Happy Father’s Day to me!” he captioned the snap with the hashtag #MadeInPeta.

After posting the news about their third baby on her Instagram story, Murgatroyd reshared a video that was filmed shortly after she gave birth to Rio.

In the clip, Murgatroyd lies in her hospital bed as Chmerkovskiy lip-syncs an “Ocean’s Eleven” quote that says, “Do you think we need one more? All right, we’ll get one more.”

On Feb. 5, she uploaded that post to her Instagram story and added, “This aged very well…” with a crying-laughing emoji.

Chmerkovskiy has been uploading sweet family photos on his page in recent weeks.

The 44-year-old shared an adorable snap of Shai holding his baby brother on Jan. 27.

“Taking off for a while and really miss these two already!!” he said in the caption.

“@petamurgatroyd was being her usual Cancer self so you already know it was dramatic, but now I’m sitting on the plane ‘not crying at all.’”

On his birthday Jan. 17, he shared a group photo and said his family was the “(ultimate) birthday present.”