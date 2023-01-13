Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy expecting their 2nd child after multiple miscarriages

Peta Murgatroyd is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro announced that she is pregnant Friday, Jan. 13, in an Instagram post that found her opening up about the couple's difficult fertility journey, which included multiple miscarriages.

Next to several pics of herself showing off her baby bump, Murgatroyd, 36, wrote, "It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2."

Pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are expecting their second child. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

"After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF," she continued.

Murgatroyd went on to express her gratitude to those who have supported her as she and Chmerkovskiy yearned to expand their family.

"I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all," she wrote.

She concluded her post, "This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻 ….coming June 2023."

Chmerkovskiy popped into the comments of his wife's post to express his love in the form of several red heart emoji.

More celebrities chimed in to congratulate the couple on their baby news.

"Yay we can finally tell the world!!! That belly makes me so happy ❤️ I love you both so much and am so so excited for the little one to arrive," wrote fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green last June.

"All the blessings! All the gorgeous mama," wrote actor Selma Blair.

Rumer Willis, who's expecting her own little bundle of joy, gushed, "So happy this news is finally out hehe I’m so excited."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are already parents to a 6-year-old son named Shai.

Murgatroyd opened up to People about her pregnancy, confirming that she conceived without IVF.

"All natural, it happened," said Murgatroyd. "I didn’t even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through 'Dancing with the Stars' with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn’t want to test for weeks.”

After several weeks, Murgatroyd took a pregnancy test. "I think it was the fastest positive I’ve ever seen in my life," said the dancer.

Murgatroyd also revealed that she had nearly given up on the dream of being a mom again. "I was at a stage where I had let (the idea of pregnancy) go," she explained. "I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it.

“I think that was also a catalyst for me, for my body and my mind and my soul to let it go and to move on and not have this harboring feeling inside of me that I needed more,” she added. “And to just be grateful for what I have.”