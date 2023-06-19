Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy welcome their 2nd child after miscarriages

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have welcomed their second child after years of struggling with infertility.

Chmerkovskiy, 43, announced the birth of their baby boy with a celebratory Instagram post on June 18.

“Happy Father’s Day to me!” he wrote. “#MadeInPeta.”

In the photo, Chmerkovskiy is seen gazing adoringly at his newborn, whose name has not yet been made public.

Earlier that day, Chmerkovskiy shared a hospital selfie, in which he is shown holding Murgatroyd’s hand.

"@petamurgatroyd is the fantastic unicorn that she is and I can’t wait for another one of her best creations!” Chmerkovskiy captioned his snap. “She is an absolutely amazing boy mom and about to birth another lucky man into this world. Wish us luck. Happy tears. I can’t wait.”

Chmerkovskiy also posted on his Instagram Story a video of Murgatroyd, 36, in her hospital bed.

“How are you feeling?” he asks.

Murgatroyd replies by smiling and waving her arms above her head, but it’s clear she’s exhausted.

“We’re having a baby!" she responds, before adding, “Oy, what a rough night.”

Murgatroyd revealed her pregnancy in January. Alongside several pics of herself showing off her baby bump, Murgatroyd wrote, “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)).”

“I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family,” she wrote. “Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a video of his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, in the delivery room. @petamurgatroyd via Instagram

In an interview with People, Murgatroyd said that the baby was conceived without IVF.

“I was at a stage where I had let (the idea of pregnancy) go,” she told the publication. “I was about to call it. I had called the IVF doctor to start my second round again and I had let it go. As in I was like, ‘If I’m a one-time mom, if I have one child for the rest of my life, I have to be happy with it."

“I think that was also a catalyst for me, for my body and my mind and my soul to let it go and to move on and not have this harboring feeling inside of me that I needed more,” she added. “And to just be grateful for what I have.”