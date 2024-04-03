Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's kids make red carpet debut in rare appearance with their parents

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden brought some special guests with them to the Los Angeles premiere of Richie's new film, "Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead."

On April 2, the couple posed for photos along their teenage kids, Harlow Madden and Sparrow Madden, who, in a rare appearance, made their red carpet debut.

In one of the snaps, Richie and Madden matched in all-black outfits as they posed alongside their kids, Richie's father Lionel Richie, his girlfriend Lisa Parigi and Richie’s mom Brenda Harvey-Richie.

Nicole Richie and her family pose together on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," on April 02, 2024, in Los Angeles, CA. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

In the film, which is a remake of the 1991 film of the same name, Richie plays executive Rose Lindsey, a role previously played Joanna Cassidy.

Richie and Madden got married in 2010 and in 2020, Madden paid homage to Richie by writing her a sweet mother's post online.

"Happy Mother’s Day to one of the best to ever do it, Nicole we love you and I Thank you. You take care of us all, and you make our house a home 👑❤️," he said. "And To all the moms out there holding it down for your families in these difficult times, we all say thank you and we hope you are getting all the flowers today, you deserve them💐🌺🌸🌼🌻🌷."

Read on to learn more about Richie and Madden's kids.

Harlow Madden, 16

In January 2008, Richie and Madden welcomed their daughter, Harlow Madden into the world.

When Harlow was about to turn 3, Richie appeared on "Ellen" and talked about her daughter's personality.

“Harlow looks exactly like me, but she has Joel’s personality," Richie said. "She’s very careful and very delicate and she thinks everything through before she does it."

Just like her mom, Harlow also has a knack for fashion.

"My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style. It doesn’t have anything to do with me. She takes my clothes all the time. I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it’s mine]," Richie once told Entertainment Tonight in an August 2021 interview.

“She’s wearing my current clothes now, she’s just like, ‘What do you have? That’s what I want. I’m taking it,’” she continued. “And then I got to go in her closet, steal it back.”

For Harlow's 13th birthday, Richie took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her daughter as a baby, and in the caption, she said she's "so lucky” to be Harlow's mom.

“Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. ♥️ You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen," Richie wrote. "Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are."

“Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world 💫✨💫Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys,” she added.

Sparrow Madden, 14

In September 2009, Richie and Madden welcomed their son, Sparrow Madden.

When Sparrow was 1, Richie told Ellen DeGeneres that she noticed a lot of similarities between her and her son.

"Sparrow, he looks just like Joel, but his personality is like me," she said. "He's just wild and crazy and you always have to watch (him.) He always has bruises on him, like you can't take your eyes off him for a second."

For Sparrow's 11th birthday, his dad shared a rare throwback pic of them together. In the snap, Madden was seen posing alongside his son as Sparrow sat on his shoulders.

“Happy 11th Birthday to my baby boy! I love you Sparrow ❤️here’s to many more years of being best friends and me embarrassing you😎," Madden captioned the snap.

Madden's twin brother, Benji Madden, commented, “My boyz! HBD Sparrow — I got lucky being your uncle you’re the best dude.”

Another uncle, Josh Madden, wrote, “Sparrow our superstar.”

Zoe Saldana added, “Happy birthday!!!!!!!!!!! We love you."