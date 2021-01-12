Nicole Richie shares rare throwback pic of daughter Harlow for her 13th birthday

Nicole Richie's daughter is officially a teenager!

Harlow Madden turned 13 on Monday, and her mom gave a sweet shoutout to her daughter on social media.

Richie, 39, shared a throwback photo of Harlow as a baby and gushed about her oldest child in the caption. The former reality star is also mom to son Sparrow, 11.

"Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. ♥️ You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are," the mother of two wrote.

Richie, who's married to Joel Madden, the lead singer of pop-punk band Good Charlotte, expressed her love for Harlow, saying she is "so lucky" to be her mom.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world 💫✨💫Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys," she added.

The "Great News" star's celebrity friends also sent their love to Harlow in the comments section.

"Happy birthday Beautiful lady! Wow 13!!!!" actor Zoe Saldana wrote.

TV producer and writer Ali Adler reminisced about Harlow's childhood, commenting "Omg I remember this baby!! Happy birthday!!!🎊🎈🎁."

Harlow's granddad Lionel Richie also commented three heart emojis.

Richie rarely shares photos of her children, so the throwback shot was a nice treat for her fans. One of that last glimpses they got of Harlow came when Sofia Richie, Nicole Richie's younger sister, shared a photo of the trio this past fall.

And back in May, Madden shared a photo of the family of four.

"Happy Mother’s Day to one of the best to ever do it, Nicole we love you and I Thank you. You take care of us all, and you make our house a home 👑❤️," the rocker captioned the snapshot.

The couple's son also made a recent, rare appearance on social media. In September, Maddon shared a throwback photo of Sparrow for his 11th birthday.

"Happy 11th Birthday to my baby boy! I love you Sparrow," he wrote. "Here's to many more years of being best friends and me embarrassing you."