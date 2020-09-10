Joel Madden shares rare pic of son with Nicole Richie on his 11th birthday

Sign up for our newsletter

Joel Madden is celebrating the birthday of his son with wife Nicole Richie, Sparrow James Midnight, with a rare throwback pic.

The Good Charlotte rocker posted a sweet portrait Wednesday on Instagram of Sparrow sitting on his shoulders, with the caption, "Happy 11th Birthday to my baby boy! I love you Sparrow."

He added, "Here's to many more years of being best friends and me embarrassing you."

Many fans, friends and family members took to the comment section to wish Sparrow a special day.

Joel's twin brother, Benji Madden, wrote: "My boyz! HBD Sparrow — I got lucky being your uncle you're the best dude."

Another uncle, Josh Madden, commented, "Sparrow our superstar."

Actor Zoe Saldana wrote, "Happy birthday!!!!!!!!!!! We love you."

While active on social media themselves, Richie and Madden generally keep their kids off their feeds.

In May, Madden did offer another glimpse when he shared a pic of his family sitting on the steps of the United States Capitol building, using the caption to celebrate Mother's Day.

"Nicole we love you and I Thank you," he wrote in honor of his wife, whom he married in 2010. "You take care of us all, and you make our house a home.

"And To all the moms out there holding it down for your families in these difficult times, we all say thank you and we hope you are getting all the flowers today, you deserve them."

Madden, 41, and Richie, 38, are also proud parents to Harlow Winter Kate, who turns 13 in January.