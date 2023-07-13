Nick Cannon, father of 12, shares rare photos of his kids from different moms playing together

Nick Cannon is sharing a glimpse of how he spends quality time with his kids.

On July 12, Cannon posted a few photos of him hanging out with his children on Instagram.

In one snap, the dad-of-12 is laying in a playroom with two of his baby girls.

"So dope to see my daughters playing together in our nursery," he wrote above the picture on his Instagram Stories. "The Sisterhood is Real! Halo is my youngest and Onyx is about to turn the Big 1! So grateful for this and all of my children's journeys and valuable lessons that I will be learning along the way. I'm trying my best y'all!!"

Nick Cannon shares an adorable snap of him and his two daughters Onyx and Halo. @nickcannon via Instagram

Next, Cannon shared a photo of his son Legendary standing in a play area, wearing a brown shirt, black sweatpants and a pair of white socks.

"And this dude is just a straight gangster!" Cannon wrote.

Nick Cannon shares a cute photo of son Legendary having fun in a playroom. @nickcannon via Instagram

The "Wild ‘n Out" host also posted one of him and Onyx at the playground and another of Onyx and Legendary playing with some toys.

Nick Cannon shares a rare photo of his kids playing together. @nickcannon via Instagram

Cannon shares Legendary with "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi, Onyx with photographer LaNisha Cole and Halo with model Alyssa Scott.

The doting dad is also a proud father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; kids Powerful Queen, Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon also had a son named Zen with Scott; in 2021, they announced that their 5-month-old child had died from a malignant brain tumor.

Out of all of his kids, Cannon noted that he spends the most time with his daughter Onyx.

Nick Cannon takes his daughter Onyx to the park for a fun day outside. @nickcannon via Instagram

“I’m with her at least three times a week for the full day,” he said in May on “The Jason Lee Show."

“But I don’t put that out there in social media … it’s not for them. LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid," he continued.

Although Cannon spends a lot of time with Onyx, he told Dr. Laura Berman on her "Language of Love" podcast that all of his kids haven't spent much time together because some of their moms don't want their children to interact with his other kids.

"They’re currently under their mothers’ jurisdiction, I’m trying to play by the moms’ rules,” he said. “But once they can make their own decisions, I would hope and pray that we’ll have established a strong enough relationship that they’ll want to come hang out with me."