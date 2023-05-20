Nick Cannon recently opened up about which of his 12 children he has the opportunity to spend the most time with.

Cannon appeared on the May 10 episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” telling the show’s host that his 8-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole, who he shares with LaNisha Cole, is “probably the child I spend the most time with.”

“I’m with her at least three times a week for the full day,” he continued. “But I don’t put that out there in social media…it’s not for them. LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid.”

Cannon also opened up about how he balances work and fatherhood, adding, “If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays, my daughter is right next to me, whether I’m on set.”

"The Masked Singer" host shared details on his setup for Onyx while he’s at work, telling the show's host Jason Lee that he has a nursery in his office so he can “make sure that [he] can spend the most time with her.”

“Not against all my other kids, because all my other kids, they’re in school, they’re babies, as well as Onyx” Cannon clarified. “I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have her as equal amount of time as she does.”

Cannon is the father of 12 children with 6 women.

He shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon has three children with Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and 7-month-old Rise Messiah. He is also father to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; 10-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; Onyx with Cole; and 5-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

Scott and Cannon were also parents to a son, Zen, who died at 5-months-old in December 2021 from a malignant brain tumor.

During the same interview, Cannon shared what Carey thinks of his expanding family.

He said that despite their divorce in 2016, the “Emotions” singer stills checks in on him. He explained, “She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?’”

“She’s like, ‘As long as you don’t bring none of that bull---- to the Manor of Carey,’” Cannon shared. “She lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”

Cannon has also previously opened up to the Los Angeles Times about being a present father to his children despite being “villainized” and given the “deadbeat dad title.”

“It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you,” he said of being present with his children. “If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

He added, “Right now, the narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids.’ But I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate. It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person.”