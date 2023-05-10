Nick Cannon shares ex Mariah Carey’s response to him having 12 kids

People on the internet have plenty of opinions on Nick Cannon’s expanding family, but what does ex-wife Mariah Carey think about Cannon now being the father of 12 children?

Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008 and they became parents for the first time when their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, were born three years later.

The couple got divorced in 2016 and since then, the "Masked Singer” host has welcomed 10 more children.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

In an interview on “The Jason Lee Show,” Cannon revealed how the “Emotions” singer reacts when he shares his latest pregnancy news with her.

“She’s high frequency,” Cannon said on the podcast’s May 8 episode.

The 42-year-old television personality explained that Carey frequently checks in on him as he takes on more responsibilities as a parent.

He said, “She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?’”

According to Cannon, the legendary singer does not seem too bothered about his growing family. But, she did make one request.

“She’s like, ‘As long as you don’t bring none of that bull---- to the Manor of Carey,’” Cannon shared. “She lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”

The “Wild ‘N Out” host said some assumptions about his relationship with his former spouse are not true.

“I think there was a narrative out there that she was, like, seeking custody. But we were at dinner the night before that,” he said.

Cannon laughed and continued, “I was like, ‘Did some s--- happen that I don’t know about?’ But it’s like people will create low-frequency messages to try to say that there’s something wrong, so she encourages me.”

Although the two divorced nearly seven years ago, they still support each other and constantly communicate. Cannon said Carey told him, “‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so if some bull---- comes up we know that it ain’t true.’”

In addition to his 12-year-old twins with the powerhouse vocalist, Cannon is also a father to 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 2-year-old Powerful Queen and 7-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and 5-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; 11-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 7-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and 4-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

In 2021, Cannon and Scott announced that their 5-month-old son Zen died from a malignant brain tumor.

He recently shared how his oldest children, Monroe and Moroccan, feel about having so many siblings during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

“At this point, they enjoy it,” he said. “They have fun and they’re the oldest.”

He added, “But who knows where that will go when 16 hits? I’m just trying to pay close attention to it and be as honest (with them).”

Cannon then praised his pre-teens for being “so intelligent” and “so in line with their own values.”