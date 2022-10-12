Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s twins are 12! See the pics

Neil Patrick Harris will have two teenagers in the house before you know it.

The actor and his husband, David Burtka, are celebrating their twins' 12th birthday on Oct. 12, and Burtka shared new photos of the birthday boy and girl to mark the occasion.

In one sweet snapshot, Harper and Gideon stand side by side with their arms around each other. Harper dons a pair of dark jeans, a vibrant blue top and a black moto jacket, while her brother opts for a more casual ensemble consisting of a pair of blue jeans and a graphic T-shirt.

Burtka captioned the post with a loving message for his two children.

"Happy 12th GOLDEN Birthday to these incredible kids! I can’t believe how fast this has all gone!" he wrote.

An impressive cake for the birthday boy and girl. @delicious via Instagram

The proud father went on to humbly brag about Harper and Gideon.

"I am so proud of how you are growing up. You are sweet, caring, compassionate, creative and you have the best sense of humor. I am proud to be your dad and I can’t wait to see how the next 12 years evolve. I couldn’t ask for better kids!" he wrote, adding the hashtags #goldenbirthday, #12on12 and #wondertwins.

Burtka posted more photos on his Instagram stories, including a family pic that showcased a "golden 12 birthday" cake.

Just two years ago, Harris reflected on how quickly his twins were growing up as they celebrated their 10th birthday.

"Ten years! This last decade has absolutely whizzed by — and I’ve loved it. I’ve never felt more tired and broken down, nor more awake and alive," he wrote at the time.

Burtka and Harris often share their parenthood musings on social media. During the pandemic, the couple even acknowledged the challenges of home-schooling in a hilarious video.

Over the summer, Harris shared an update on his kids, telling Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that Harper is currently very interested in horror movies.

When she'd asked Harris for the name of the scariest movie he's ever seen, he unwillingly obliged and said it was "The Shining." After begging him to watch it with her, Harper then offered her opinion on the film, saying she was "mildly disappointed."

Still, Harris said his daughter proceeded to sleep in her fathers' bed for several nights after watching the movie.

“I think it was a little scarier than she thought,” he told Fallon.