Neil Patrick Harris' funny video shows the struggle of home-schooling is real

Millions of parents are enduring the struggle of home-schooling their kids while quarantined. Neil Patrick Harris is showing the struggle is indeed real.

On Tuesday, the former “How I Met Your Mother” star posted a video on Instagram capturing 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper watching someone else play Minecraft on TV while they sat on the couch when they should've been learning.

“I’m pretty sure this is how digital home schooling isn’t supposed to work. That said, @realsb737 is quite an adept instructor...,” he captioned the clip, referring to the game's player.

“How is this digital third grade?” an exasperated Harris inquired in the video.

“Well, it’s not. It’s just entertainment,” Gideon honestly replied.

“It’s just entertainment,” Harper echoed.

“I’m your teacher,” a befuddled Harris said.

The kids then mumbled how the player is a sort of teacher because he’s teaching them the popular video game, which left the actor even more flummoxed than he already was.

“This seems counterproductive,” Harris said before grumbling while he swung the camera back to his kids, who remained engrossed by what they’re watching on the screen.

Hang in there, Neil. It'll get easier ... won't it?