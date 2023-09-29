Mick Jagger says his 8 kids don't need Rolling Stones inheritance 'to live well'

Mick Jagger won't shower his kids with money.

The 80-year-old Rolling Stones rocker suggested so in a Sept. 26 interview with the Wall Street Journal when asked if he would ever sell off his music catalog.

While the question is off the table, Jagger remarked that his children “don’t need $500 million to live well" anyway. Ah, well, you can't always get what you want.

Jagger is the father of eight children, ranging in life stage from grandmother to elementary schooler.

Here's everything to know about his big family.

Karis Hunt Jagger

Karis is the daughter of Mick Jagger and Marsha Hunt, an actor-singer who starred in the musical "Hair" in 1968, according to the National Portrait Gallery.

Before becoming the executive producer of the 2021 Netflix documentary "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America," Karis directed her own mother in a one-woman play at the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland.

Karis Jagger depicted in 2016 in Los Angeles. Chris Weeks / Getty Images

Karis told the New York Times in 1994 that she and her mom practiced together by lining up her teddy bears in the garden to create a makeshift stage.

Working with her famous dad, however, would have been more challenging.

“I’m not very musical,” she told the Times.

Jade Jagger

Jade Jagger was born to Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger, who married in 1971 and divorced in 1979.

Jade, a jewelry designer, wrote in a 2018 essay for British Vogue that her childhood was "a split existence between the London of Cheyne Walk and the New York of Warhol’s Factory."

Jade has two daughters named Amba and Assisi with film producer Piers Jackson and a son named Ray with DJ Adrian Fillary.

"As it turned out, motherhood came naturally to me — and it gave me a sense of clarity and focus that had been missing from my life," she wrote in British Vogue.

Jade is also a grandmother, having gotten pregnant with her son while her daughter Assisi was expecting her own child. Their due dates were only weeks apart.

Jade Jagger is the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Dave Benett / Getty Images

"The two of us supported each other through all of the ups and downs of that first year with a newborn," she wrote in British Vogue. "I was the person she would call in the middle of the night when the baby was screaming or refusing to breastfeed. In turn, she counselled me through all of the doubts that are a fundamental part of early motherhood: 'Am I doing this right? Is the baby OK? Will I ever sleep again?' Even though I was a generation above her, it still felt like we were going through the same learning curve. It had been nearly two decades since I last had a baby, and the experience was totally different — as was I."

Jade also reflected on her big, busy family.

"My father now has eight children with five partners — a globetrotting support network that seems to be ever expanding," she wrote. "In any given year, the whole lot of us might decamp to the Caribbean for a holiday or hit the road in Europe for a Rolling Stones tour — family gatherings where traditional roles lose all meaning amid the chaos and laughter. As a general rule, we’re too busy trying to find a restaurant that will accommodate several dozen screaming Jaggers for the evening to worry about someone’s place in the family tree."

Elizabeth Jagger

In 1990, Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall married in Bali; in 1999, they filed for an annulment arguing that their marriage was never legal.

Of their kids, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Jagger, a model, is the eldest.

While Elizabeth's mom gave her modeling advice (of course), she also credited her dad as fashion inspiration.

Jerry Hall (L) and her daughter Elizabeth Jagger at The Fashion Awards 2018 in London. Joe Maher / Getty Images

"For a guy, he takes pretty good care of his skin," Elizabeth told W Magazine in 2016. "He’s just got really good genes. He doesn’t do much with his hair. He’s lucky because it’s not falling out or going gray. He’s got miracle hair. Even though I take really good care of my hair, I’m really lucky that both of my parents have great hair, which I’ve inherited. I do get a lot of inspiration from his makeup looks from the '70s, which he doesn’t really go for anymore. He’s a bit more reserved with his makeup looks on stage these days."

James Jagger

James, the son of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, is an actor, having starred in the 2016 HBO series "Vinyl." The series, which was canceled after one season, was executive produced by Martin Scorsese while Mick Jagger served as showrunner.

James played the role of Kip Stevens ... a 1970s-era rock star.

Mick Jagger and his son James Jagger at the "Vinyl" New York premiere in 2016. Bobby Bank / WireImage

"It was a really nice thing to bond over as father and son," James told The Wrap about working with his dad. "As an artist, he really helped me with some of the lyric ideas and was helpful as a source in describing the melting pot that was New York in the 1970s. He’s such a history buff and was very helpful in terms of placing certain things and helping them make sense. He didn’t really give me any advice, but he’s always been really supportive of whatever I’ve been doing.

Georgia Jagger

Georgia Jagger, the second daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, has modeled for some of the biggest brands in the world though she craves a quieter life.

Mick Jagger and his daughter Georgia May Jagger in 2016. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

"I still have a lot of the same friends from when I was a kid, and I always try to make sure I have a lot of personal time which is nothing to do with this world," she told Harper's Bazaar in September 2023 of living in the spotlight. "I think that really helps to keep my life balanced.”

Gabriel Jagger

Gabriel, the son of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, is a media mogul, having created the U.K. media company WhyNow.

One thing he can't do: emulate his dad's iconic style.

"I can’t fit into any of his clothes," Gabriel told W Magazine in 2016. "I’m much bigger than him."

In 2021, Gabriel married Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried.

Gabriel Jagger at the launch of his media company WhyNow in 2020. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Lucas Jagger

Lucas was born to Mick Jagger and his former partner, model Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Lucas made a splash at Paris Fashion Week in 2022, showing off his resemblance to his dad, and he has popped up on his sibling's Instagram photos. He also has a bestie in his half-brother Deveraux, calling him "My best friend" on the boy's 5th birthday.

Lucas Jagger attended Paris Fashion Week in 2022. Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Deveraux Jagger

In 2016, Mick Jagger, then 73, welcomed his eighth and youngest child, Deveraux, with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, a ballerina.

"Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger’s son was born today in New York and they are both delighted,” a representative for Jagger told TODAY.com. “Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

Hamrick has shared photos of her son on Instagram, including one of him in what looks like a studio while wearing a Rolling Stones shirt.

In one video, the cutie — who is a carbon copy of his dad — rocked out to the song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" during the band's concert in England.

On the singer's 80th birthday this year, Hamrick posted photos of the adorable family of three. “Happy Birthday my Love," she wrote.