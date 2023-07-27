Mick Jagger’s 6-year-old son is all smiles in a birthday tribute to the singer

Mick Jagger was showered with lots of love on his 80th birthday.

The music icon officially became an octogenarian on Wednesday and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, shared two photos on her Instagram page to mark the special occasion.

“Happy Birthday my Love ❤️,” the 36-year-old captioned the post.

In the first photo, Hamrick and Jagger share a loving embrace as they pose for a rooftop photo.

In the second photo, the couple hams it up for the camera with their 6-year-old son, Deveraux. Taken at sunset, the picture shows Jagger with one arm around his girlfriend and another around his son, who’s wrapped around his dad’s legs.

Mick Jagger with his girlfriend and youngest son. @melhamrick via Instagram

Jagger's fans took to the comments to share their birthday wishes and reactions to the sweet family snapshot.

"You all look so happy. Glad the man found such joy. Beautiful family," one wrote.

Another commented, "Awww you 3 look so adorable."

Deveraux has clearly inherited his father's genes, and their lookalike nature was also on display in a photo of the child that Hamrick posted in December to celebrate his 6th birthday. In the snapshot, the birthday boy rocked a Rolling Stones T-shirt.

Deveraux is one of Jagger's eight children, but the only child he and Hamrick share. Last year, Hamrick shared a photo of their son rocking out at one of her father's Rolling Stones concerts in Liverpool, England.

In 2021, the singer's fans marveled over the father-son duo's resemblance after Hamrick shared the following photo. One even called him "Little Mick."

When Deveraux was just 2, fans also pointed out that he inherited some of his father's facial features, most notably his mouth.

Fans called the toddler everything from "Mini Mick" to "clone of dad" and said he was a "spitting image" of his rock star father. We can't help but agree!