Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.

Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Jagger’s girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, showed off her son’s moves in her Instagram story, captioning the video, “Vibes.”

She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be her and Deveraux standing backstage and looking out at the stadium.

Hamrick and Jagger, 78, have been linked since 2014 and welcomed Deveraux in 2016.

Many fans have commented in the past on how little Deveraux appears to take after his famous dad.

When Hamrick shared a portrait of her son back in September on Instagram, many people commented on the resemblance.

“He’s so cute!! Spitting image of his dad!!” one person wrote, with another person commenting, “OMG he’s a Jagger for sure :-).”

When it comes to his dancing skills, Deveraux also no doubt inherited some moves from his mom, a retired professional ballerina who spent 15 years with the American Ballet Theatre.

In a cute video from 2019, Hamrick sported a tutu as she helped Deveraux stand on his tiptoes.

Jagger also has seven grown children from previous relationships: Karis Hunt Jagger, 51, Jade Jagger, 50, Lizzy Jagger, 38, James Jagger, 36, Georgia Jagger, 30, Gabriel Jagger, 24, and Lucas Jagger, 23.

The rocker has five grandchildren and is also a great-grandgrandfather.