Mick Jagger’s son is a rock star like his dad at Paris Fashion Week

Mick Jagger’s son, Lucas, showed off his edgy style while making a rare public appearance at Paris Fashion Week last weekend.

The 22-year-old attended the Dior Homme fall/winter runway show for the upcoming season on Jan. 21 and proved his dad has passed along his keen fashion sense.

Lucas Jagger arrived at the event wearing a black bomber jacket with silver zippers, matching black trousers and a faded purple turtleneck.

Lucas Jagger at the Dior Homme show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2022. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

He paired the look with black and white boots, blue eyeglasses and a handful of black rings that highlighted his red nail polish.

Jagger attends the Dior Homme fall/winter show in Paris. Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

While his style is much more laid-back compared to a few of his dad’s daring looks, the model’s shaggy, curly hairstyle gave him a slight resemblance to The Rolling Stones frontman.

Mick Jagger, 78, shares Lucas with his former partner Luciana Gimenez.

In addition to Lucas Jagger, the musician is also father to Karis, 51 (with Marsha Hunt); Jade, 50 (with Bianca Jagger); Lizzie, 37 (with Bianca Jagger); James, 36, Georgia, 30, and Gabriel, 24 (with Jerry Hall); and Deveraux, 5 (with Melanie Hamrick).

One of the last times the siblings publicly shared a photo together was in 2018 for their dad’s 75th birthday. Georgia Jagger posted a picture of all four of her brothers laughing with their dad.

In June, Georgia Jagger also shared several photos of brother Lucas Jagger visiting her in Los Angeles on Instagram.

“Love uuuuu” and “Can’t wait for our next trip,” Lucas Jagger commented under the slideshow.

His mom chimed in and wrote “Come homeeee.”

Lucas Jagger recently gave his youngest sibling, Deveraux, a shoutout on Instagram in honor of his 5th birthday in December.

Hamrick uploaded a couple cute snaps of Deveraux to social media, including one where her son was throwing his hands into the air mirroring his dad’s famous on-stage moves.

“My best friend,” Lucas Jagger wrote in the comments next to a blue heart emoji.