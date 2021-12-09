Mick Jagger’s girlfriend celebrates their son’s 5th birthday with rare photo

Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick’s son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, celebrated his 5th birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of his special day, Hamrick, 34, posted a couple cute photos of their son on Instagram and added an adorable message.

The first image shows Deveraux smiling and throwing his hands into the air, mirroring the energetic on-stage moves that have become his father’s signature. The next snap showed the boy dressed up in a fancy suit with a boutonniere as he fans himself and stares into the camera lens.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our Wonderful Beautiful Boy Devi!!!!!!!!!!” Hamrick wrote in the caption along with multiple emoji. “the big 5.”

Lucas Jagger, the 22-year-old who The Rolling Stones frontman shares with Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez, commented, “My best friend,” and added a blue heart emoji.

Older sister Jade Jagger, 50, who the musician shares with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, also left a message on the post. She simply wrote, “Happy birthday,” to her little brother.

The “Satisfaction,” singer, 78, and Hamrick, a choreographer and ballerina, have been together for seven years.

To celebrate her 34th birthday in July, Hamrick uploaded a sweet family photo of the couple standing beside each other in a close embrace while Deveraux stood between them and held his father’s hand.

In September, Hamrick posted a black-and-white photo of Deveraux that showed just how much he resembles his father.

Deveraux is the youngest of Jagger’s eight children. The musician is also a dad to Karis, 51, with Marsha Hunt and Lizzy, 37, James, 36, Georgia, 29, and Gabriel, 23, with Jerry Hall.

Jagger has five grandkids as well and he became a great-grandfather in 2014.

Hamrick opened up about her relationship with Jagger in a 2018 interview with You Magazine where she spoke about her son’s multiple siblings.

“It’s nice to have a big family for Dev,” she said at the time.

She also revealed she does not have plans to have another child.

“He’s perfect and beautiful, but I don’t think I’d do it again,” she explained.