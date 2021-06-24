Mick Jagger's son Lucas joins half sister Georgia in rare family pics

"Rolling Stones" singer Mick Jagger has children ranging in age from 50 to 4, so we imagine his family reunions are incredibly interesting. And it looks at least as if some of those kids (many of whom are half-siblings), sure like hanging out together!

Jagger's daughter Georgia, 29, recently shared several photos of her half sibling Lucas (center) visiting her in Los Angeles, on Instagram (click to scroll through):

"Lucas in LA," she wrote in the caption, then tagged her brother.

The pictures are so much fun, and a window into his trip: First there's the two of them gathered with Georgia's friend Brett Grace, followed by shots of them reflected in the window of a car, at a toy store, with a cute pup and eating out.

Lucas appears to have had a good time, writing in the comments, "Love uuuuu" and "Can't wait for our next trip," while his mom, Luciana Gimenez Morad, wrote "come homeeee."

Mick Jagger at the 76th Venice Film Festival in 2019 in Venice, Italy. Kurt Krieger / Corbis via Getty Images

Jagger the elder has eight children with five women (plus five grandchildren and is also a great-grandfather, as of 2014). In descending order, they are Karis, 50 (with Marsha Hunt); Jade, 49 (with Bianca Jagger); Lizzie, 37 (with Bianca Jagger); James, 35, Georgia, 29, and Gabriel, 23 (with Jerry Hall); Lucas, 22 (with Luciana Gimenez Morad); and Deveraux, 4 (with Melanie Hamrick), who has a definite resemblance to his papa.

And while some of them have their own social media outlets, it's not so common to see them together in family shots. All four sons did gather for Mick's 75th birthday in 2018 in a charming family shot shared on Georgia's Instagram page:

"Happy Birthday Dada! We love you," she wrote.

The only thing that could make this better is a dorky comment from dear old dad, who stole our hearts in 2018 by leaving such serious dad-type thoughts on his children's Instagrams. That's a move like Jagger we never get tired of!