Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are showering their daughter, Esmé Annabelle Fox, with love on her birthday.

The couple's youngest daughter turned 22 on Nov. 3, and the proud parents shared sweet birthday messages on their respective Instagrams for the occasion.

Fox posted a series of photos of Esmé Fox, along with two of them together.

"Happy Birthday magical Ezzie!" he wrote alongside a red heart emoji. "Living your best life on every continent! I love you so much dood!"

Pollan also called her daughter the "most beautiful human" and touched on their shared love of travel.

"Happy birthday to this most beautiful human, you touch everyone you meet, and make the wild a better place. I love traveling the world with you, I love you so," she captioned her post, which also included solo shots of the birthday girl and of them together.

Fox and Pollan, who have been married since 1988, are also parents to son Sam, 34, and twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28.

The "Back to the Future" star and his wife celebrated 35 years of wedded bliss in July. To celebrate the marriage milestone, Fox wrote a romantic message to the love of his life and shared throwback photos of them together. They met while working together on “Family Ties.”

"35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike," he wrote.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991. While chatting with TODAY’s Willie Geist in 2020, he opened up about his wife and. family's support over the years.

“One of the things I’ll always love Tracy for is that at that moment, she didn’t blink,” he said about his diagnosis. “Tracy’s amazing. She’s there in the front lines with me every single day. She never pretends to know as much as I know.”

He added that his family had “been so patient during all this,” saying he was grateful “for my interaction with my kids. They’re all smarter than me, and all better looking than me, they’re all taller than me. And so I look up to them.”