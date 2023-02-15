IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Splurge or Save: 8 items that feel like luxury — starting at $7

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan celebrate their twins' birthday with nostalgic pics

"You guys live your best lives X 2!" the "Back to the Future" franchise star told his daughters.

Michael J. Fox to receive honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

00:42
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Michael J. Fox is celebrating the 28th birthday of his twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler.

On Feb. 15, the "Back to the Future" franchise star, 61, posted a slideshow on Instagram that included several photos of him with his daughters. In one pic, the actor teasingly points chopsticks at Aquinnah while seated at a restaurant. In another, Schuyler embraces her dad as they sit together at a beachside eatery.

"Weeeeeeeeeeee! Happy Birthday Aquinnah and Schuyler, you guys live your best lives X 2! Love, Dood," Fox wrote next to the pics.

Fox's wife, Tracy Pollan, wished the twins a happy birthday in her own Instagram post full of cute family pics.

Pollan included photos of the twins over the years, dating all the way back to their childhood, along with pics of both posing with their famous parents.

"Happy birthday to these two beautiful humans! I could not love you more and I hope you have a fantabulous day!" Pollan wrote in her caption.

Fox and Pollan tied the knot in 1988. The couple is also parents to two other children: son Sam, 33, and daughter Esme, 21.

Though members of the close-knit family live all over the United States, they all quarantined together in Long Island during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were always linger-after-dinner people anyway, and now we were lingering and talking about what people were going through. Doing jigsaws, Tracy cooking up a storm, everyone there, these wonderful children and this great wife,” Fox told The Guardian in 2020.

He added, “I can’t believe I have this life.”

‘Back to the Future’ stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd reunite

Oct. 16, 202203:57
Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 