Michael J. Fox shares sweet throwback pics with Tracy Pollan on 35th wedding anniversary: ‘Forever yours’

Michael J. Fox is praising wife Tracy Pollan in honor of their 35th wedding anniversary.

On July 16, the 62-year-old actor penned a sweet message for Pollan on Instagram beside a slideshow of loving moments they have shared throughout the years.

One throwback picture showed Pollan planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek. In other photos, the pair embraced on the beach.

Fox captioned the post, “35 years of (laughter), living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all.”

He signed the post, “Forever yours, Mike.”

Pollan, 63, commented beneath the tribute and wrote, “Love you so much!!!” with three red heart emoji.

The “Family Ties” star also celebrated their anniversary on her page.

She uploaded a photo of them holding each other by the sea.

Pollan cheered in the caption, “35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together.”

She concluded, “I could not love you more,” and added a pink heart emoji.

Fox replied and returned the sentiment. “Likewise, so beautiful just like you. Happy Anniversary!” he said.

He also left a heart-eye emoji in the comments.

Celebrity friends applauded the longtime couple and their love story.

Jennifer Grey commented, “Two of my favorite people.”

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Clark Gregg wrote, “You guys are goals!” and included multiple red heart emoji in the message.

The “Back to the Future” star and his wife share four children together: 34-year-old son Sam, 28-year-old twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler and 21-year-old daughter Esmé.

Fox posted a photo of the family of six coming together to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 14.

He honored Pollan in the caption, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day. Every day we’re together is a love fest. You’re the best!! We love you the mostest!”

Pollan and Fox constantly express their love for each other on social media. In March, they shared their secret to keeping the spark alive more than thirty years after saying “I do.”

At the premiere for his documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox” movie, Pollan told People, “I think we really listen to each other. We are there for each other when we need each other.”

She continued, “And then we also give each other space when that’s needed. Just feeling off of what’s needed at the moment and trying to be there.”

Fox chimed in and complimented his wife for creating their unbreakable family unit.

“Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her,” he gushed.