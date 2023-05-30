Michael J. Fox celebrates his oldest child’s birthday with precious father-son pics

Michael J. Fox is one proud dad!

The actor celebrated the 34th birthday of his son, Sam Fox, on Instagram on May 30.

“Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best,” Fox wrote in the caption. “Proud to be your pops. Love you!”

The “Family Ties” star, 61, shared a photo of his son, who is an actor and producer, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

In another cute pic, Fox kisses his son’s cheek as they pose in front of a waterfall.

Michael J. Fox and his son, Sam Fox, shared a sweet moment in this undated photo. @realmikejfox via Instagram

Fox’s wife, Tracy Pollan, also celebrated her son’s birthday on Instagram, sharing a photo of him riding a horse and calling him “the best son ever.”

“You fill my life with so much joy, humor, kindness, and random information that I never knew!” she wrote. “I love you!”

Fox and Pollan also share three younger children: twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and daughter Esmé, 21.

In February, the “Back to the Future” star marked his twins’ birthday with a series of sweet family pics.

Fox also celebrated his son’s birthday last year with a throwback photo on Instagram of his son wearing a hockey uniform.

“Happy 33rd, Sammy. Unlike hockey player’s teeth, yours grew back,” Fox wrote in the caption. “Love you, buddy. Happy happy. I’m proud to be your Pops.”

Fox clearly always has his son’s back, and vice versa.

In a 2020 interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” the actor recalled a time his son helped him stand up to an online troll.

“Somebody said something nasty about Parkinson’s, and I usually let that stuff just go by me. It doesn’t happen that often, (and) when it does I don’t really care about it,” said Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991. “But I wanted to answer this guy in some way.”

Fox said his son told him to reply, “SMH,” which is short for “shaking my head.”

“I went, ‘What do you mean SMH?’" Fox continued. "He said, ‘Just trust me, do SMH.’”

Fox did as his son suggested, and it turned out to be the perfect response.

“(The online commenter) answers me back, ‘That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever read in my life,’” Fox recalled. “You’re the king of the internet. I apologize for anything I said to you.’”