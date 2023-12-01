Macaulay Culkin’s 2 sons make rare public appearance at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Macaulay Culkin got emotional when he thanked his fiancée, Brenda Song, for being his "champion" at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Dec. 1.

Song attended the "Home Alone" star's ceremony with the couple’s two sons: Dakota, 2, and a younger son, whose birth was reported in March.

Macaulay Culkin poses with Brenda Song and son Dakota at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

During his speech, Culkin named several people close to him who have supported him throughout his career, before turning his focus on Song.

“Lastly but not leastly, I’d like to thank Brenda,” the 43-year-old actor said to cheers.

The "Party Monster" star then touched his heart before continuing.

"You are absolutely everything," said Culkin, looking and nodding at the 35-year-old former Disney Channel star, who sat in the audience.

Culkin gives a kiss to his younger son. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am,” he said, laughing. “You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.

“You’ve given me just all my purpose. You’ve given me family,” he went on before joking, “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there.”

“You’re my champion," Culkin told Song during his speech. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Culkin ended his speech by telling Song, “I love you. I love you so much.”

Culkin and Song began dating in 2017 while filming the 2019 comedy-drama “Changeland.” The couple's engagement was reported in January 2022.

Culkin poses with (left to right) Quinn Culkin, Seth Green, Rory Culkin, fiancée Brenda Song and goddaughter Paris Jackson. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Song honored Culkin on his 40th birthday in August 2020, calling him "wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious" in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you,” she wrote.

Culkin's fiancée and children weren't the only family members to show up to his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Two of Culkin’s siblings, sister Quinn Culkin and brother Rory Culkin, were also on hand to cheer him on, as were Culkin's goddaughter Paris Jackson and his "Changeland" co-star and director Seth Green.

Culkin also reunited at the ceremony with "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara, who played his mom in the first two "Home Alone" movies.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you," O'Hara joked in a speech.