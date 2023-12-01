Kevin!!! Macaulay Culkin reunites with 'Home Alone' mom Catherine O'Hara

It was an emotional reunion between Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O'Hara.

After forgetting her on-screen son not once, but twice over the holidays in the "Home Alone" series, O’Hara praised Culkin, 43, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Dec. 1.

“Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion,” said O’Hara, who portrayed Kate McCallister in the 1990 holiday classic "Home Alone" and its 1992 sequel. “I’m so proud of you.”

Catherine O'Hara onstage during the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The “Schitt’s Creek” star began by reminiscing on working with Culkin. The child actor starred as troublemaker Kevin McCallister, a young boy whose parents accidentally left him at home when they go on a Christmas trip.

“I know you worked really hard. I know you did,” she said. “But you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do. It really was as if we had ambushed the home of this real little boy named Kevin to make a movie and he just went along with it for the fun of it. It’s the dearest thing.”

O'Hara spoke wonders of Culkin's gift and qualities as an actor, with both getting teary-eyed at the sentiments.

Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone." Alamy Stock Photo

“From what I see, you have brought that sense of sweet, yet twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humor to everything that you have chosen to do since ‘Home Alone,’” she said. “Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

O'Hara found Culkin this holiday season. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

During his speech, Culkin thanked O’Hara, as well as second guest speaker Natasha Lyonne, “for all your kind words and your stories.”

“You made my kids’ dad, their papa, look good,” he said, adding that it was important that his kids understood that their dad “used to be a kid too.”

Culkin shares two children with fiancée and fellow former child star Brenda Song. The former “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” actor and their two boys were in attendance for the ceremony.

Culkin would perfectly conclude his Walk of Fame speech with the ultimate “Home Alone” reference.

“To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say, merry Christmas, you filthy animals,” he said.