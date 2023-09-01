Luke Combs and wife Nicole Combs are now officially parents to two toddlers under 2.

On Aug. 31, the 33-year-old country music singer and his wife announced on Instagram that they welcomed his second child, a baby boy named Beau Lee Combs.

“8.15.2023 — Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more,” the parents captioned the video, which was set to Cory Asbury’s song “These Are the Days.”

The video shows a pacifier, a little beanie and a polaroid photo being developed as some writes Beau Combs and a heart. Once the photo is clear, it shows the baby’s little feet.

The couple shared a photo of a polaroid photo developing which featured their son's feet. Luke Nicole Combs/Instagrams

The couple, who met in Florida in 2016 and have been married since 2020, according to Nashville Lifestyles, also have a 1-year-old son named Tex Lawrence Combs.

Their adorable son joined them when they announced in March that they were expecting their second child.

Read on to learn more about the musician’s two children.

Tex Lawrence Combs

In January 2022, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer revealed he was going to be a dad.

He uploaded three photos to Instagram that showed him and his wife holding an ultrasound as she cradled her baby bump.

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!” Combs cheered in the caption. “Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe..”

He added, “It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

His wife also celebrated their baby news.

She uploaded the same three pictures and wrote, “This may be the best year yet.”

“Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful,” she said.

Tex almost ended up being a summer baby. The pair shared that Nicole Combs gave birth to their oldest child on June 19, 2022, Father’s Day.

Combs revealed the news by uploading an adorable photo of him caressing his son’s head as Nicole Combs cradled the newborn in his nursery.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more,” he gushed in the caption. “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy.”

On her page, Nicole Combs shared the same photo and said it would be difficult to have another Father’s Day as special as the day Tex was born.

“You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days,” she wrote in the caption.

Beau Lee Combs

A few months before he turned 1, Tex helped his parents share that they would soon become a family of four in a sweet pregnancy announcement video on March 20.

In the clip, the couple took turns holding Tex, who wore a shirt that said “Big Brother” on the back. The couple also shared a kiss in the video.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” Combs captioned the post.

He added his single “Take You with Me” to the clip.

In the song, Combs sings, “Got a youngin’ of my own/ He’s too young to understand it/ When he gets a little older/ Watchin’ the stage where I’m standin’/ He’ll know it’s about him/ When he hears me sing/ I’ll take you with me.”

Baby Beau arrived on Aug. 15, but his parents didn't announce his arrival until weeks later.

"Welcome to the world. We couldn't love you more," the mother of two captioned their joint Instagram post announcing his arrival on Aug. 31.