Luke Combs and wife Nicole are expecting 1st child together

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking, are expecting their first child together. Combs, 31, revealed the happy news when he shared a few photos of him and Hocking, 29, looking at their baby's ultrasound on Instagram.

"Here we go y’all!" Combs captioned the pics on Wednesday that also displayed Hocking's baby bump. "Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs."

Luke Combs (R) and Nicole Hocking are expecting their first child together. In this picture, they are walking the red carpet at the 55th annual Country Music Association awards. John Shearer / Getty Images for CMA

Hocking, who also shared the same pics on her Instagram account, wrote, "This may be the best year yet 🤍 Baby BOY Combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful."

Combs and Hocking met in 2016 and started dating that same year. The couple got engaged in 2018 before they officially tied the knot at their beautiful southern Florida home in August 2020.

“Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year,” a spokesperson for Combs told TODAY in a statement at the time.

After getting hitched, Combs shared some pics of his special day with Hocking on Twitter.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you, @nicohocking," the "Doin' This" singer wrote. "Here’s to forever."

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking attends the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Shearer / Getty Images for CMA

Combs is so smitten with Hocking that he's written a number of songs about her during his career like 2017's "Beautiful Crazy." During a March 2021 appearance on "The Artist and The Athlete" podcast, Combs said that romantic tune has always been his favorite song of all time.

"I mean [it] won song of the year [at the 2019 CMA Awards], which was probably the number one [goal] on my bucket list," he said.

“I wrote that song about my wife before we were even dating [and it ended up being] the first dance at our wedding,” he said. “There’s no way that any other song will top that as far as sentimental value for me.”

