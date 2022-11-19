The hilarious reason Kristen Bell’s daughters called her a ‘huge disappointment’

When Kristen Bell heads out for a red carpet event, her daughters have one specific demand: leave cookies.

Bell, 42, shared the funny reaction she received from Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, when she and her husband, Dax Shepard, attended the premiere of her new comedy, “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“They’re now at the age when they’re fine when I leave, which is great, but I did get four different voice memos on my phone on the way here about the fact that we didn’t have Oreos,” Bell told ET on the red carpet.

“They had been counting on Oreos and what a huge disappointment I was because I had not re-stocked the Oreos.”

“Can you blame ‘em? It’s a good cookie,” she added.

Lincoln and Delta were born just 20 months apart, and they are definitely partners in crime.

In September, the girls played an epic prank on Bell, making her what appeared to be cinnamon-sugar toast — but which was actually sprinkled with cayenne pepper.

In 2019, Bell described another prank her daughters played that didn’t end so well.

“They got me real good. I was making dinner, they were being nice to each other, I knew something was wrong,” she said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I’m so suspicious," she continued. "We walk into my room, I pull back my sheets. They have dumped easily a gallon of water onto my mattress. It was saturated. And then tucked into their sheets they also put pumpkins and a bunch of their dirty underwear.”

That practical joke ended in a serious chat with Mom about cleaning up, Bell said.

She and Shepard, 47, recently opened up about how they are raising their daughters.

“Our kids are so privileged beyond belief. It rattles both of us being from very modest backgrounds,” Shepard said in a recent episode of “The Endless Honeymoon Podcast.”

To help keep them grounded, Lincoln and Delta sleep in the same room and “have to share everything,” he said.