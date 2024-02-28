Kim Zolciak can soon add the title "mother-in-law" to her resume.

The reality star's eldest child, Brielle Biermann, just announced her engagement to baseball player Billy Seidl and shared a photo of the proposal.

"Forever with you," she captioned the post.

Zolciak promptly reposted the photos and sent her well wishes to the happy couple.

"Nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy! It’s the best feeling EVER!! Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come," she captioned her own Instagram post.

Over the past year, Zolciak has made headlines for her own marriage.

Zolciak and her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, both filed for divorce in May 2023 after more than 11 years of marriage. They called off their divorce in July of that year. Then, in August 2023, Kroy Biermann filed another petition to divorce. The filing, seen by TODAY.com, said the couple’s minor children are currently in his care, and that he is seeking the “temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of them. In September, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a video to her Instagram story saying she and Kroy Biermann were "living as husband and wife."

Kim Zolciak's September 2023 Instagram story. Instagram

The couple's marriage and family were highlighted on "The Real housewives of Atlanta" until 2012, and then in a Bravo spinoff series, "Don't Be Tardy," which ended in 2021. Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

In addition to Brielle Biermann, Zolciak is a mother to five other children. She said, on Instagram, that being a mother was her "biggest and best accomplishment." Learn more about their big family below.

Brielle Biermann (27)

Zolciak welcomed her first child, a daughter named Brielle, in 1997. Zolciak's second husband, Kroy Biermann, eventually adopted Brielle and her younger sister.

She celebrated her daughter on her 27th birthday.

"You changed my world at the tender age of 18! I wouldn’t have it any other way. We grew up together, we had some high highs and some low lows!" she captioned the post.

The continued her post, writing, "YOU were always my strength, my reason for everything I did and why I did it! You taught me so many things, you changed me as a person, put a fight in me that I didn’t even know existed."

Alongside her mother and younger sister Ariana Biermann, Brielle Biermann runs a beauty brand called KAB Cosmetics.

Brielle Biermann and Zolciak spoke to E! News about their tight bond in 2016 and said that many people think they look like "twins.

"It's a little creepy," Zolciak said.

Brielle Biermann said she has a uniquely close relationship with her mom.

"I don't think of you as like my mom. I mean, you're my mom, but I think of you more like I can tell you everything. There's not like a daughter mom boundary there," she said.

Ariana Biermann (22)

Ariana Biermann, Zolciak's second daughter, was born in 2001. For her 22nd birthday, Ariana Biermann a sweet shoutout from her mom on Instagram.

"Happy 22nd Birthday to my heartbeat ...Ariana you have been a true joy to raise. Your independence, your strength, your love for others, your determination, your heart, and your love for God daily reminds me of what an incredible human being you truly are," she wrote, in part.

Kroy Jagger (KJ) (12)

In June of 2011, months before she married Kroy Biermann, Zolciak gave birth to their first child, a son named Kroy Jagger (KJ), per People.

While posting several photos of her son and husband in 2022, Zolciak pointed out the father-son resemblance.

"1st pic is Kroy Evan on the left and and KroyJagger (KJ on the right! 2nd pic is KJ on the left and Kash on the right. Do you think they look alike?" she wrote.

The mother of six shared several details about her son in an Instagram post in 2021, revealing that he arrived three weeks early when he was born.

"He loved his daddy from day one and has always been extremely intuitive and a HUGE jokester!" she captioned the post.

When her son turned 10 in 2021, Zolciak wrote a message calling him "one of the most incredible humans to ever walk this planet."

"I had no idea what it was like to be a boy mom until you came along!! I of course had to go ahead and have 2 more boys ... I feel so blessed to be able to experience the connection between a mother and a son," she wrote.

In February 2024, Zolciak announced that her eldest son had been baptized. Per Bravo, the reality star shared several photos from the celebration on Instagram along with the following caption: “(KJ) made his own decision to get baptized last night. I am so proud of him. He truly amazes me."

Kash Kade (11)

The year after she welcomed her first son, Zolciak gave birth to another son named Kash. Like his older brother, Kash arrived three weeks early, per an instagram post from 2021.

The reality star shared, in 2020, that Kash had reconstructive surgery from a dog bite that had occurred three years earlier, calling him "the toughest, bravest little boy."

Zolciak shared a photo of Kash with his brother KJ in 2021 and congratulated them for their first year playing flag football.

"So proud of my boys!!!!" she wrote.

Kaia Rose & Kane Ren (10)

Zolciak gave birth to twins in 2013: a daughter named Kaia Rose and a son named Kane Ren.

Zolciak, in a 2021 Instagram post, described Kaia as "the (feistiest) of all six." She continued, "She has an insane fashion sense ... and loves a BIG BOW like her mama!"

In the same post, Zolciak said her daughter is "hysterical," "sassy," "confident" and "extremely determined."

Meanwhile, Zolciak said her son was “born with the prettiest eyes” and was an “extremely easy baby.” She described Kane as “extremely smart” and “very honest.”

Zolciak shared more details about her daughter in a separate Instagram post, saying Kaia "does not take NO for an answer" and "bosses Kane around and he loves it."

Zolciak revealed that she almost named her twins Sienna and Sage. Kaia got her middle name from her grandmother Rose and was born on her birthday, per Instagram.