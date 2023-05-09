‘Real Housewives’ star Kim Zolciak's husband Kroy Biermann files for divorce

Don’t be tardy … for the divorce party?

Former ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Don’t Be Tardy” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann, are splitting up after 12 years of marriage. TODAY.com obtained a petition for divorce filed by Kroy Biermann on May 5.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann met in May 2010, while she was participating in the “Dancing with Atlanta Stars” during her time on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Fans saw their romance play out on screen, and they ultimately got their own show, “Don’t Be Tardy” that captured their marriage and family life, running for eight seasons on Bravo.

The couple shares four children: Kroy “KJ” Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. According to court documents, all four children are in Biermann's care. He is seeking the sole custody.

Kim has two older daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, who were adopted by Kroy after he married Kim.

The pair have allegedly been embattled with financial troubles, including their home nearly going on auction after a foreclosure notice was issued in February after defaulting on a $1.65 million loan.

PEOPLE reported February 24 that “the couple has taken the action to clear this up," citing a source "close to the Bravo star" who said the couple was clearing up the issue.

In November 2022, Kim denied reports that the home was in foreclosure, posting on her Instagram Story to dispel the rumors.

In the clip, Kim said, “OK you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000. If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.”

