‘Real Housewives’ star Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann call off divorce

After filing for divorce in May, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann have put the breaks on their split.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Zolciak-Biermann filed on June 7 to dismiss her divorce complaint “without prejudice.“

The new filing comes almost two months after Biermann filed a petition for divorce from the reality TV star following 12 years of marriage, based on court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

The couple met in May 2010 at a Dancing with Atlanta Stars charity event and had their relationship develop in the public eye shortly thereafter on "RHOA" and on their own show, "Don't Be Tardy." For eight seasons, the pair's Bravo series followed their marriage and personal lives.

Zolciak-Biermann previously stepped away from being a full-time member of "RHOA" in Season 5, and again in Season 10 after a brief appearance on the show.

Though she is a mother of six, Zolciak-Biermann only shares four children with her husband: Kroy "KJ" Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. At the time of the divorce, the Atlanta Falcons linebacker was said to be taking care of all four children and sought to have sole custody, according to court documents.

Last month, Zolciak-Biermann dropped her husband's last name from her Instagram handle and has not yet added it back as of the morning of July 9. She also teased a return to the show with a social media post at the time.

The television personality shared two Instagram photos standing with fellow "RHOA" alums Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield and DeShawn Snow, and captioned the post, “See you soon.”

She added a film camera emoji and tagged Bravo TV, including the hashtag #RHOA.

During a May episode of his SiriusXM program “Andy Cohen Live,” host Andy Cohen said he was “very surprised” by the news of the couple's separation.

“That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that — yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul,” Cohen said, adding at the time that he had reached out to Zolciak to check in.

“Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday, sent my condolences because it’s a sad thing,” Cohen continued. “They have kids and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love.”

Bravo is part of NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.