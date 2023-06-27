Kim Kardashian reveals that she tries to hide her emotions about Kanye West from her kids

Kim Kardashian is sharing how she balances vulnerability and restraint when she gets emotional in front of her children.

The mother of four opened up about her parenting style during an interview with Vogue Italia published on June 26.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur spoke about hiding her true feelings from her kids at times, especially when the situation involves their dad. Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, share custody of their four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

“If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she told the publication. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. Pierre Suu / Getty Images

“The Kardashians” star said she avoids simply telling her children that she will explain difficult situations to them when they get older.

“I don’t want to be that person,” she continued.

There are also moments when she doesn’t hold back her tears.

“The Kardashians” star said, “If I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry.”

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, leaving the Ritz Hotel on May 01, 2023 in New York City. MEGA / GC Images

She recalled shedding a few tears one Christmas when her mom, Kris Jenner, gave her a doll house.

“My kids didn’t understand why and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl,” she recalled.

She also shared her household rules when it comes to social media, noting that in a “perfect world,” her children would not have access to different social media platforms.

But she said North enjoys making videos with her.

“As things come up we’ll have those conversations,” Kardashian said. “North does not have social media on her phone yet, she also has weeks without being on her phone and is not a dependent person on her phone.”

She added, “If she was, I would be a little bit more concerned.”

The reality television star has repeatedly spoken about her life as a single mom following her split from West. The former couple separated after Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

They finally settled their divorce in November 2022, agreeing to “equal access” to their four children, according to documents obtained by TODAY.com.

A month later, Kardashian cried while speaking with Angie Martinez, host of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, about co-parenting with her ex.

“I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible,” she tearfully said at the time. “One day my kids will thank me ... for not bashing their dad.”

She reiterated that she will prevent her children from engaging with headlines surrounding their father.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on (in) the outside world,” she explained.

In May, she discussed being a single mom during an episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast.

She called her new reality “the most challenging thing.”

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, what just happened?” she shared.

Speaking more about her day to day raising four children, she said, “You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s (up to) me to play good cop and bad cop.”

Despite the challenging times, she said she is proud of herself for pushing through and becoming a better parent each day.