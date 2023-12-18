Katie Couric is going to be a grandma! See her stunned reaction to daughter’s big news

Katie Couric is going to be a grandmother.

The former TODAY co-anchor, 66, shared the moment she learned daughter Ellie Monahan is pregnant in an adorable video she posted on Instagram on Dec. 17. It will be the first grandchild for Katie.

In the video, Katie sits with Ellie and her other daughter, Carrie Monahan, who hands her mom a bracelet. Katie notes in her post's caption she attended a Taylor Swift concert during the singer’s “Eras Tour” over the summer and forgot her friendship bracelet.

"Been dying to tell you," Katie's caption reads. "This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, 'Don’t worry, we made one for you!'"

She also used the hashtags #omg and #needmy🤓.

In the clip, Katie struggles to figure out the writing on the bracelet.

“Brand, brandy, brandy, B, granny,” she says before it dawns on her that it actually says, “Granny to be.”

Her face then freezes.

“I’m pregnant,” Ellie says.

“You are?” a stunned Katie replies. “Wow.”

“Are you freaked out?” Ellie asks.

Ellie Monahan (left) and Katie Couric (right) at Time's Women of the Year event on March 8, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“No,” Katie responds, while continuing to laugh.

This will be the first child for Ellie, 32, and husband Mark Dobrosky, who got married in 2021. Katie and her late husband, Jay Monahan, who died from colon cancer in 1998, also had Carrie, 27.

After learning about the pregnancy, Katie kept mum, posting on Instagram a photo of her and her daughters on Instagram in August at Swift's concert, along with several videos of the "Cruel Summer" singer performing.

“This was a once in a lifetime experience I’m so glad I got to share with my girls who each have a PhD in Swiftology,” she wrote, in part. “They know every word to every song and every designer Taylor was wearing. We felt so lucky to experience this together.”

Katie was also over the moon when her daughter got married.

"Baby you’re a firework. Happy wedding Ellie and Mark," she captioned a photo of the couple looking at fireworks.

When Ellie got engaged in 2019, Katie also celebrated the occasion.

“OMG ... Ellie and Mark are engaged! OMG ... And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me,” Katie wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple after Mark popped the question.