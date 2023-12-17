Taylor Swift's birth hospital gives ‘Eras Tour’-style friendship bracelets to babies born on singer’s birthday

Taylor Swift’s growing fan base seems to include every age demographic, with her newest group of fans just a few days old.

In honor of Swift’s 34th birthday Dec. 13, Reading Hospital, located in West Reading, Pennsylvania, gifted each adorable newborn delivered that day with a friendship bracelet similar to the ones Swifties exchanged during the “Eras Tour.”

The hospital, which is the same facility where the pop icon was born in 1989, uploaded a video to its Instagram page on Swift’s special day featuring a doctor, resident and nurse handing out the colorful accessories.

The clip included snaps of babies being cradled by parents who were wearing friendship bracelets.

Each bracelet had a special message like “Mom,” “Loved,” “Believe,” “Fierce” and “Newborn Era,” among others.

Some of the handmade jewelry said “Lucky Thirteen,” a reference to Swift’s favorite number.

Reading Hospital staff members also took turns posing with a handful of bracelets.

“In celebration of Berks County native Taylor Swift’s birthday, our babies are marking their newborn era today with adorable friendship bracelets from our staff!” the caption said. “Here’s to celebrating the spirit of connection and the beginning of many cherished bonds among our newest stars.”

Swifties welcomed the new fans to their club in the comments.

“I love love love that you gifted the new babes’ Moms’ these friendship bracelets! What a way to kick off their new eras ;)” one said.

Another wrote, “Starting a new generation of Taylor fans! What a great idea! These will be special treasures for sure!”

Others also celebrated, adding, “a whole new generation of swifties!!!”

The “Love Story” singer spent her birthday week being showered with gifts and celebrating with friends.

Leading up to Swift’s big day, boyfriend Travis Kelce's football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, gave her a special birthday present.

Chiefs CEO and part-owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, Ava Hunt, shared a photo of her and Swift posing with the gift.

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift,” Hunt wrote in the caption, referencing the superstar’s song “Enchanted.”

When one fan asked Hunt to reveal details about the gift, she replied, “Birthday surprise.”

On Dec. 13, Swift threw a glamorous birthday party and invited some of her closest friends.

The singer looked like a midnight dream in a sparkly black mini dress that was stitched with images of constellations, clouds and the moon. She paired the look with a faux fur jacket, silver clutch, black platform heels and her signature bright red lip.

She uploaded a group photo to Instagram of her posing in the ensemble alongside Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz, Alana and Este Haim, longtime bestie Abigail Anderson Berard and others.

“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” she wrote on Instagram Dec. 14.