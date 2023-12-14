Taylor Swift steps out in style to celebrate her 34 birthday with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift stepped out in style to celebrate her 34th birthday.

The "Cruel Summer" singer celebrated turning a year older on Dec. 13 by going out with her gal pal. Swift and Blake Lively were photographed seemingly arriving at a location on the Lower East Side in New York.

For the occasion, Swift wore a black mini-dress with silver stars and moon detailing, black platform heels and a faux fur black coat, while holding a silver purse.

Donning her signature red lipstick, Swift was all smiles as the cameras flashed.

Taylor Swift is seen in the Lower East Side on Dec.13, 2023 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

She was also accompanied by the "A Simple Favor" star, who also opted for a black outfit. Lively was seen in a pleather dress with black knee-high boots.

Unfortunately, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was not spotted with the birthday girl.

Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday with Blake Lively on Dec. 13, 2023 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

The outing comes a day after Swift was photographed with Miles and Keleigh Teller, seemingly skipping Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year gala in her honor, which took place on the same night at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The multi-Grammy winner told the magazine after being given this year's honor, about how she attracts attention everywhere she goes — but still wants to make sure she can go out with friends.

“Yes, if I go out to dinner, there’s going to be a whole chaotic situation outside the restaurant. But I still want to go to dinner with my friends,” she told Time in an interview celebrating her 2023 Person of the Year honor. “Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I’ll never get that time back.”

Born on Dec. 13, Swifties know that the number 13 holds a special meaning to the singer.

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro,” she said in a 2009 interview with MTV.. “Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter.”

It's also a great day to give her fans a gift. On her 34th birthday, Swift released her concert film, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Extended Version)” on streaming services.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu. Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” “The Archer” and “Wildest Dreams” at home!" she wrote on her Instagram on Dec. 13.