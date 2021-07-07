How Katie Couric's daughter Ellie honored her late father at her wedding

Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan made sure her late father, Jay Monahan, was still a big part of her wedding day.

Ellie, 29, was beaming as she walked down the aisle by herself to the "Ashokan Farewell," an American folk composition played by composer Jay Ungar and his family band.

"Jay Monahan loved that song, which was used in Ken Burn’s series on the Civil War, so it was a way to honor him," Couric explained in an Instagram post.

She also shared a video of the beautiful moment on July 4 when the radiant bride, who carried a colorful bouquet, walked down the aisle toward her groom, Mark Dobrosky.

"(Yes, I cried the whole time. Most of the people there did.)," Couric added.

Monahan died of colon cancer in 1998. He was 42. While he may not have been physically there, his presence was a big part of his oldest daughter's journey to the altar.

When Dobrosky told Couric he wanted to propose to her daughter, she gave him a ring she had received from Monahan. Couric shared the happy news and the sweet gesture in February 2019.

"OMG ... Ellie and Mark are engaged! OMG ... And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me," Couric wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the engaged couple. She added a few sweet hashtags, including #jaywouldbesoproud, #ikeptasecret and #ohjesusiguessihavetothrowawedding.

The former TODAY anchor is definitely a proud mom. Over the last few days, Couric has been sharing photos, videos and details about her daughter's "perfect" wedding day, which included a fireworks display to celebrate the newlyweds.

“The weather was perfect. (Thank you Jay.❤️)," she wrote.