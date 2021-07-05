'Here's to love': Katie Couric shares sweet photo from daughter's July 4th wedding

Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan married Mark Dobrosky in a spectacular July Fourth ceremony that included fireworks to celebrate the happy couple.

"Baby you’re a firework. Happy wedding Ellie and Mark, " Couric wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newlyweds watching a fireworks display.

Couric told her followers she would share more photos after she recovers from the night's festivities.

"Perfect!!! What a beautiful day," Al Roker commented.

Ellie, 29, is the oldest child of Couric and Jay Monahan, who died in 1998 of colon cancer at the age of 42. When it came time for Dobrosky to propose, Couric gave him a ring she received from her late husband.

"OMG ... Ellie and Mark are engaged! OMG ... And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me," Couric wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the newly engaged couple. She added a few sweet hashtags, including #jaywouldbesoproud #ikeptasecret and #ohjesusiguessihavetothrowawedding.

Before the big day, Couric shared some sweet throwback photos and reflected on what it was like to raise her little girl.

"It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a back flip off my shoulders. When she wouldn’t take off her Belle dress—ever. When she got her wisdom teeth pulled and was so loopy she asked the dentist to lunch. When she would spin the volleyball before a serve. When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school…and became a successful TV writer. And on and on," Couric wrote. "It went by in a flash and today Ellie is getting married to her beloved Jersey boy."

Couric ended with a sweet message as her daughter embarks on the next chapter of her life.

"My heart is full of unbridled happiness for them both and for all of us who are coming to celebrate their love and life itself," she wrote. "Jay would be so proud. Here’s to love, here’s to joy, here’s to the future."