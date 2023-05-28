Taylor Swift's stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey, brought plenty of fans from neighboring New York City, including some of her celebrity friends.

At MetLife Stadium, located just 12 miles from Manhattan, Swift kicked off a three-night run of shows May 26. On the first two nights in New Jersey, rapper Ice Spice has joined Swift on stage for a finale performance of “Karma.” Her last show at this venue before heading to Chicago starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform "Karma" at MetLife Stadium. Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

On Friday, Swift released a special edition of her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” featuring Ice Spice, more vocals from Lana Del Rey and new break-up track “You’re Losing Me."

But plenty of other celebrities could be found in the crowd and shared sweet footage from the event on social media.

Here's who we know attended Swift's New Jersey shows (so far).

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers visited MetLife Stadium May 27, not for a game or practice with the New York Jets, but for Swift's concert.

“Taylor time,” he captioned a video on his Instagram story, showing the final countdown of a clock that runs down before the concert begins.

Aaron Rodgers posts from the Eras Tour May 27. @aaronrodgers12 / Instagram

In a video from the concert, Rodgers is seen dancing along to her 2014 hit, “Style,” holding his hands up in the air and swaying to the beat as Swift belts the lyrics, “Just take me home.”

Rodgers also tagged Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller's wife, in his post. The Tellers, who notably starred together in Swift's 2021 music video “I Bet You Think About Me,” were spotted in the audience by fans.

Jenny Han and Lola Tung

Author Jenny Han attended the May 27 show with Lola Tung, star of the TV series adapted from her book, “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

“Guess where we’re headed,” Han captioned a photo of the duo on her Instagram, each decked out in sparkles. Tung wore a white lace halter top with sparkles around her eyes, while Han wore pastel beaded, heart-shaped sunglasses paired with bright red lipstick, seeming to channel the “Lover” era tied to her 2019 album.

Lola Tung and Jenny Han. @jennyhan / Instagram

At the Saturday show, Swift played “False God” from “Lover” as one of her surprise songs, meaning it is not part of her setlist. “False God” was also featured in Season One of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Season Two of the hit Prime Video show premieres July 14 — just one week after Swift releases “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay attended another concert of Swift's Eras Tour, after stopping by in Nashville, Tennessee.

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star's character also provided the inspiration for one of the Swift's cat's names — Olivia Benson.

Her first appearance on the Eras Tour initially confused fans, with several fans asking, “Who’s Olivia Benson?”

Another chimed in, “I thought Olivia Benson was the cat.”

Hargitay also notably appeared in Swift's 2015 music video “Bad Blood,” which also starred Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Ellen Pompeo (Swift has another cat named Meredith Grey) and Cara Delevigne.

Hargitay and Delevingne posed for a sweet selfie together at the Friday Jersey show for a “lil Bad Blood reunion.”

Lin Manuel Miranda

Near-EGOT winner Lin-Manuel Miranda attended the May 26 concert in New Jersey with his wife, Vanessa, and sat with actor Molly Ringwald and Hargitay.

“…what if I told you I’m a mastermind (@taylorswift ftw, what an incredible show),” he captioned a photo and video roundup, referencing one of the songs from “Midnights.”

Molly Ringwald

In addition to posing with Miranda, Ringwald also shared sweet videos from the concert of her daughter, Adele, watching Swift's performance.

Molly Ringwald and her daughter attend the Eras Tour. @mollyringwald / Instagram

“There are certain moments in a girl’s life that are unforgettable ...,” Ringwald captioned a photo of Adele on her Instagram story. “Thank you Taylor Swift.”

She also shared a video of her and Miranda jamming out to “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” decked out in an Eras Tour hoodie.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot attended the May 27 show with her children.

“Even with one happy and sleepy child, I had the best time. @taylorswift you’re an inspiration,” the “Wonder Woman” star captioned a video shared to her Instagram story.

Gadot has three daughters, Alma, Maya and Daniella. In the video, one of her daughters clings to her mom as Gadot dances along to “Shake It Off.”

Gal Gadot. @gal_gadot / Instagram

“Simply an amazing performer and fantastic role model,” she captioned another pic of Swift on stage.