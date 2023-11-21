Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expanding their family.

“The Little People, Big World” alums announced in a sweet Instagram video on Nov. 20 that they are expecting their fourth child together. The clip begins with the couple standing outside with their three children all lined up.

Audrey Roloff turns to her husband and whispers something in his ear. Jeremy Roloff then seemingly shares the secret by whispering in their 6-year-old daughter Ember’s ear, who then turns to her 3-year-old brother Bode and tells him what her dad told her. It then shows Bode telling 2-year-old Radley the news.

Little Radley then throws his arms up in the air and repeats, “Big brother,” as the family rejoices in their happy news.

"Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!🤰🏼We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!" the couple wrote on their joint Instagram video. It also included the hashtags #babynumber4 and #pregnancyannouncement.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting baby No. 4. Instagram/Jeremy and Audrey Roloff

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff got married in 2014. Jeremy Roloff is the son of Matt and Amy Roloff, who both have dwarfism, the stars of the TLC series. "Little People, Big World" premiered in 2006.

Matt and Amy Roloff, who divorced in 2016, are also parents to Zach Roloff, 33, who also has dwarfism and is Jeremy Roloff's fraternal twin, Molly Roloff, 30, and Jacob Roloff, 26.

In April, Matt Roloff announced that he and his longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler got engaged. Amy Roloff, on her end, got married to Chris Marek in 2021.

Zach Roloff and wife Tori share three kids together: Jackson, Lilah and Josiah. Jacob Roloff and wife Isabel Rock are parents to almost-2-year-old son Mateo. As for Molly Roloff and husband Joel Silvius, the pair have kept a relatively private personal life, making rare appearances on their family's social media.