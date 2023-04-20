‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff is engaged to Caryn Chandler

Matt Roloff is officially off the market. The "Little People, Big World" star just announced that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler and gave fans a glimpse at his fiancée’s beautiful ring.

Roloff, 61, shared the news in a joint Instagram post with TLC, the network that airs his family's reality series.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” he told TLC.

To celebrate the news, Roloff and TLC shared a photo that shows the newly engaged couple beaming for the camera as Chandler holds up her ring hand and flaunts her new bling.

The reality star also shared a few details about their future nuptials.

“Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024,” he said.

The future groom rose to fame as one of the stars of "Little People, Big World," a reality show that profiled the lives of Roloff and his ex-wife Amy Roloff.

The now-divorced couple both have dwarfism and have four children together: twins Zach and Jeremy (32), daughter Molly (29), and son Jacob (26). Zach also has dwarfism.

The Roloffs were married from 1987 to 2016. Their breakup was profiled on the reality show, which has aired since 2006. The series also followed the budding relationship between Roloff and Chandler, who formerly worked at Roloff Farms.

Meanwhile, Amy has since remarried and tied the knot with Chris Marek in 2021.

While the exes have attempted to maintain an amicable relationship, Amy explained why she didn't invite her ex-husband to her wedding in an episode of "Little People, Big World."

“Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it. I think it causes less drama and I think that’s better for everyone,” she said in an episode, according to People.

Roloff made it clear that there weren't any hard feelings even though he wouldn't be on the guest list.

“We had a conversation and (Marek) goes, ‘Are you going to be offended if we don’t invite you to the wedding?’ (I said,) ‘Absolutely not, let’s just take it off the table, make it simple.’”