Jenna Dewan is expecting baby No. 3!

The actor and dancer posted her announcement Jan. 17 in a shared post with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

"Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??" she wrote. She shared the caption alongside a video of Kazee strumming the guitar and singing as she took a bath with her baby bump on display.

"I’d have a million babies with you!" Kazee replied in the comments.

The two already share one child, a 3-year-old son named Callum.

Dewan, 43, is also mom to a 10-year-old daughter named Everly whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 43.

Dewan spoke to Romper as part of her pregnancy announcement in a story published on Jan. 17. She told the outlet that this would be her final pregnancy and that she just entered her second trimester.

Kazee, a Broadway actor and producer, and Dewan have been engaged since early 2020. The two welcomed Callum in March of that year.

"We’re professionally engaged," she joked to Romper, adding that Kazee adapted really well to parenting even amid the pandemic.

"He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really … he’s just incredible," she said. "It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again."

"The Rookie" star also revealed that she is "not sure" her body will be able to recover as quickly as she did after her first two kids.

"I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see," she said. "I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens."

Kazee and Dewan told the outlet they aren't going to find out the sex of the baby ahead of time. Dewan also said that she's feeling wistful about it being her last pregnancy.

"You don’t race to the end because this is the last time," she says. "So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."

Here's what we know about Dewan's two children as she waits to welcome her third.

Everly

Dewan and Tatum welcomed Everly to the world on May 31, 2013 in London.

Dewan has been open about how challenging it was when Everly arrived.

“At the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part,” Dewan, 40, revealed on a 2021 episode of the “Dear Gabby” podcast. “So it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks.”

Tatum told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013 that he was often away for up to 13 hours every day filming.

“I feel like I come home and I feel like she’s changed — like her face looks different,” Tatum, 41, said. “You feel like every minute that you miss is horrible.”

Tatum and Dewan announced they were going their separate ways when Everly was 4.

More recently, Dewan shared that her daughter seems to have inherited the dance gene from her parents after all, despite saying earlier on in Everly's life that she may not be a dancer. Dewan and Tatum met on the set of "Step It Up" and are known for their dancing skills.

Dewan told Romper that her daughter has recently gotten into Irish step dancing, "winning competitions" and proving her mom's earlier assessment of her dance ability wrong.

"I’m a dance mom in a random hotel ballroom around the world, rehearsing her at 6 in the morning," she told Romper. "I said, ‘How am I doing this?’"

Callum

Dewan and Kazee welcomed their first child together, Callum, just as the pandemic was getting underway and only weeks after getting engaged.

Dewan said in a January 2024 interview with Romper that she was able to take almost an entire year off from work to enjoy the early days with her new baby.

With baby No. 3 on the way, Dewan says that Callum has been asking hilarious questions about pregnancy and childbirth.

“(I told him) when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’" she said, adding that the two parents had "died" laughing. "I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way.’"